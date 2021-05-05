GO NZ: Single Asian Female actor Bridget Wong shares her favourite travel memories

Actor Bridget Wong, from ATC's Single Asian Female, dreams of a luxury tour of Franz Josef glacier. Photo / Supplied

The Auckland-based actor Bridget Wong reveals her favourite memories of travelling around New Zealand

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in NZ?

Before immigrating to NZ, we had a brief tour around the country. One of our first stops was Queenstown. I remember just being so amazed at the view as we were coming out from the airport. Every picture we took looked like a postcard. I remember thinking 'Oh my, we've arrived at Middle Earth'. I was a huge LOTR fan and fully fangirled.

Where is your favourite off-the-beaten-track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

I live in Flat Bush and there is a spot not too far from us at Bucklands Beach called Musick Point. I like to go there for walks just before sunset. The view there is stunning. It's a short walk and I'm not much of a hiker so it's a perfect spot for me to get away from the city and enjoy the nature.

Bridget Wong, who stars in Single Asian Female at Auckland's ASB Waterfront Theatre, at East Auckland's Musick Point. Photo / Supplied

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?



I've always wanted to try glamping. I love browsing at different campsites online. They look so peaceful. I feel excited just looking at the pictures. There is one called Fox Hut near Punakaiki on the West Coast. It is high up the cliff, overlooking the beach. It looks so calm and relaxing.

What's your dream New Zealand roadtrip and why?

The Twin Coast Discovery! I haven't been around the Northland region yet, so would love to do a proper road trip and drive up to Cape Rēinga. There are many trails, beaches and coves along the way, so it would be a fun one to do.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?



My dream luxury holiday would be to book a helicopter tour around the Franz Josef and Fox glaciers. A three-hour kayak tour in Franz Josef Glacier looks amazing too.

Bridget Wong stars in Auckland Theatre Company's production of Single Asian Female at ASB Waterfront Theatre until May 15. asbwaterfronttheatre.co.nz

