Travel memories from urban polo player Sam Hopkinson - a life in travel

Broome's Cable Beach in the Kimberley, Western Australia provided Kiwi polo player Sam Hopkinson's most memorable sunset. Photo / Jarrad Seng

Kiwi polo player Sam Hopkinson shares his favourite holiday memories

Where are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

The first trip I took for polo was to the UK to work as a groom for Ross Ainsley, one of the world's best polo players. I flew from Auckland to Dubai to London on a freight plane carrying 12 polo ponies, three racehorses and a very large Rolls Royce for a member of the Dubai royal family. I remember spending most of the trip sitting in the Rolls Royce with the seat laid back. It was the closest to travelling First Class I would ever get! I arrived in London at 5am on a freezing cold foggy morning. After unloading the plane and dealing with the horses we travelled to Cowdray in a horse truck. Although I was completely exhausted I can vividly remember the excitement. I still get that same feeling when I land in London to this day.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Most school holidays, when not lamb marking or shearing, were at a small settlement on Lake Taupō called Hatepe. My grandfather had built a small fishing hut after the war that has evolved into a slightly bigger family bach. Time was spent swimming, water skiing and exploring up the river with my cousins. It's still a very special place for our family with the fondest of memories.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

I went to India on a polo tour and we were treated to some of the most amazing sites and experiences. The incredible wealth and extreme poverty was mind-blowing. I can still picture the crazy hustle and bustle at the airport, the colours and smells of the markets and the grand extravagance of the palace we stayed in.

And the worst?

Tianjin in China for the International Snow Polo. Although it was an adventure, it was freezing cold, grey and smoggy. The snow quality was bad and so the polo was scary, to say the least. We stayed in the hotel for the majority of the stay and everyone got sick. Not good.

Sam Hopkinson is a Kiwi polo player and director of Lexus Urban Polo, coming to Christchurch on February 20 and Auckland on March 20. Photo / Supplied

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Italy totally exceeded my expectations. It's no surprise it is the world's biggest tourist destination.

Where was your most memorable sunset?

Broome, Cable Beach in the Kimberley, Western Australia. Truly breathtaking.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

Everything. I love that feeling of landing back in NZ.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I spent 10 days on a horseback riding safari through the Masai Mara in Kenya. We were there during the great migration and due to being on horses were able to ride up close with some of the world's most dangerous animals. It was the most amazing experience and I will be repeating it with my kids as soon as they are old enough. It's a must-do for anyone who rides and loves adventure.

Sam Hopkinson is a New Zealand polo player, and the director of Lexus Urban Polo. This year's events take place in Christchurch on February 20 and Auckland on March 20. urbanpolo.co.nz