Both Gen Z and millennial travellers were most likely to find destination inspiration from their friends. Photo / 123rf

A recent travel survey has revealed how millennial and Gen Z Kiwis find inspiration - and the results aren’t entirely expected.

When planning what destination to visit or what attractions to prioritise, where do you look for inspiration? Perhaps you grab a travel magazine or chat with a travel agent. You may Google the best spots for a certain type of holiday or throw a dart at a map and go wherever it lands.

Given how social media platforms matured in tandem with millennials and especially Gen Z kids, it’s easy to assume they turn to TikTok videos or Instagram influencers for holiday inspiration.

Make no mistake, these groups use social media a significant amount when planning their Europe trip or Fiji getaway but it isn’t the largest source of inspiration.

It’s their friends, according to a recent survey of 528 Kiwis.

Conducted by group tour company Contiki, the online study asked 333 Generation Zs (aged 18-26) and 195 millennials (aged 27-35) late last year about their travel habits and attitudes.

Respondents were asked where they seek inspiration for travel destinations, with the option to choose friends, Google, Instagram or TikTok.

Unsurprisingly, the top social media platform for Gen Z travellers was TikTok, used by 53 per cent of people, while millennials loved Instagram more (64 per cent).

Yet, for both groups “Friends” was the most popular source of inspiration; 71 per cent of Gen Z respondents said their mates shaped where they wanted to go and 68 per cent of millennials agreed.

Neither group was particularly inspired by Google.

Money and work create a major barrier to both groups

When it comes to turning that inspiration into reality, both shared the biggest barrier; not having a big enough budget. The majority of Gen Zs (78 per cent) and millennials (76 per cent) said the cost of travel made it hard.

Both had the same second-largest barrier: not having enough leave. However, this was in a second-place tie for Gen Z, who were equally hesitant due to anxiety about safety.

If they manage to save enough money and leave, both groups will be keen to tick off bucket-list items, the survey also revealed.

More than history, food, wellness or music, people in both age brackets said “bucket-list ticking” trips were the most interesting type of excursion.