Let the good times roll at Kerosene Creek, south of Rotorua. Photo / Vaughan Brookfield

Pack the togs for a steamy winter road trip on State Highway 5 in search of hot springs for family wallowing, writes Ceana Priest.

Far below the soothing waters of natural springs scattered between the lake-side townships of Rotorua and Taupō, an immense volcanic battle rages. This crushing of tectonic plates sends super-heated freshwater through the Earth’s crust on to misty geothermal landscapes, creating mineral-rich pools perfect for winter soaking. As the months get chillier, submerge the family in these seven hot spots, from bush-shrouded springs to urban pools with hydro slides.

Secret Spot Hot Tubs | Rotorua

For a dose of forest bathing surrounded by native ferns, seek out Secret Spot Hot Tubs in Rotorua. Photo / Secret Spot Hot Tubs

For a dose of forest bathing surrounded by native ferns and the immense trees of Whakarewarewa Forest, slip into the cosy waters of a cedar hot tub on the outskirts of Rotorua. Sourced deep in the forest, the fresh spring is heated to 39.9C to reach all weary muscles. Enjoy a post-adventure drink delivered to your tub while watching the stars appear.

Need to know: Cafe and bar available. Prices start from $39 for adults and kids 5-14 years old $14. Waipa Mountain Bike Park, Waipa State Mill Road, Rotorua. Find out more at secretspot.nz.

Kuirau Park | Rotorua

If it’s just the toes that need warming, visit Kuirau Park in the centre of Rotorua for some free thermal foot-dipping action. Look for the wooden archway beside the twin pools and shelter. The nearby geothermal area is well worth exploring for its misty landscapes, mud pools and steam vents in winter, and on Saturday, there’s tasty fare at the farmers’ market.

Need to know: Plenty of parking on Ranolf Street, Rotorua. Dogs on leads.

Waikite Valley Hot Pools | Waiotapu

Soak in soft calcite-laden mineral water sourced from the nation’s largest single source of boiling water, Te Manaroa Spring. Cooled as it mingles with the Otamakokore Stream through a small valley surrounded by rare geothermal ferns, the mineral-rich water flows into six pools with temperatures ranging from 30 to 41C. Its secluded location away from suburbia keeps this place busy year-round. Don’t miss taking a 10-minute-long stroll to see the furiously bubbling Te Manaroa Spring.

Need to know: Open seven days a week. Campsite, cafe and private and public pools available. Prices start from $25 for adults and $13 for children. Find out more at hotpools.co.nz.

Kerosene Creek | SH5 Rotorua to Taupō

The steamy waterfall at Kerosene Creek offers an enjoyable spot for a soak. Photo / Galyna Andrushko Dreamstime

These bush- and fern-shrouded hot pools are no longer a locals’ secret. The creek’s inclusion in popular tourist guides means there is a fair chance you’ll eavesdrop on a few different nationalities here. But despite its popularity, this steamy waterfall still offers enjoyable wallowing spots for families. Arrive early for a more sedate soaking experience. From the car park, walk beside the stream to the dirt trail leading to the main waterfall and swimming hole.

Need to know: Walking only. Allow 30 min return. No dogs. Toilet in the car park. Check gate closures on arrival. Drive south from Rotorua for about 25 min (26km), then turn left on to Old Waiotapu Rd.

Hot n’ Cold Pools | Waiotapu

Shaded by native forest, this shallow thermal stream flows into Waiotapu Stream, creating a mingling of hot and cold waters for kids to paddle in. Venture upstream for hotter temperatures or enjoy the merging waters downstream. More accessible stream access is from the bridge’s south side. Don’t miss the nearby bubbling mud pools of Waiotapu Scenic Reserve on the same road.

Need to know: Look for the bridge south of Wai-o-Tapu Thermal Wonderland on Waiotapu Loop Road, about 25 min from Rotorua.

Otumuheke Stream | Taupō

Enjoy tranquillity and quality time with the kids at Otumuheke Stream. Photo / Joel McDowell

Wallow in steamy natural pools created by the colliding waters of the thermal Otumuheke Stream and chilly Waikato River alongside locals and tourists finding their perfect natural hot tub. Laze back and watch the country’s longest river surge past, soothed by toasty warm waters warmed at its source 1500m upstream. Non-bathing visitors can lounge on the wooden platforms overlooking the stream.

Need to know: Toilets, changing facilities and a coffee kiosk available. Well-graded concrete and dirt paths are suitable for buggies and bikes. Allow 10 min one-way walking. Follow the signs downhill from Spa Thermal Park car park on Country Avenue. Check gate-closure times on arrival. Dogs are allowed on leads.

Taupō DeBretts Spa Resort | Taupō

Perched on a geothermal hot spot known as Onekeneke Spring, this sprawling resort has everything you need to keep all family members happily submerged. Two main mineral pools are topped up with thermally heated fresh water daily, with temperatures ranging from 38 to 41C. Then there’s the kids’ warm water playground with tunnels of gushing warm water, a children’s pool and hydro slides for the older kids.

Need to know: Open seven days. Tent sites, cabins and a day spa are available. Pool prices start from $24 for adults and $13 for children aged 4-12. Napier-Taupō Road, Taupō. Find out more at taupodebretts.co.nz.

Ceana Priest is the author of the kid-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks outdoorkid.co.nz