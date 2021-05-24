Compare New Zealand's 12 best ski fields: Whakapapa, Turoa and more

Cardrona has ski runs for all abilities.

For many, wintertime means the ultimate playtime is upon us, with ski fields across the country powering up their snow cannons. There are club fields (like Temple Basin near Arthur's Pass), those that cater to bigger budgets (such as Queenstown's exclusive Soho Ski Basin), and endless backcountry terrain that's only accessible via helicopter.

But if you're not ready to shell out for a club membership and are trying to figure out the best destination for your skills and interests, here are 12 of New Zealand's most popular commercial ski destinations.

Whakapapa

Best for: Learners who want a bit of variety.

Why you'll love it: Whakapapa's claim to fame is that it's the country's largest ski area, 550 hectares of Ruapehu slopes, and as of 2019, it also boasts the country's longest gondola ride, the Sky Waka. These are all very impressive features, but there's something to be said for the novelty of skiing on an active volcano — which also happens to be a dual Unesco heritage site. But it stands out is in its whānau-friendly Happy Valley learners' area, which even has a dedicated area for sledding.

Cost: Lift tickets start at $74 for adults ($49 youth; children under 4 free) for weekdays and may be used at Whakapapa or Tūroa. Just a beginner? Keep an eye out for the discounted beginner-only passes, available soon.

Skiers and boarders enjoy Happy Valley at Whakapapa Ski Area, Mt Ruapehu.

Tūroa

Best for

: The longest runs.

Why you'll love it

: Situated on the southwestern slopes of Mt Ruapehu, it boasts New Zealand's highest lifted point at 2322 metres, resulting in what's also the country's longest vertical descent at a whopping 722 metres. Just slightly smaller than Whakapapa, it's bound to appeal most to intermediate-level skiers.

Cost

: Tūroa and Whakapapa are both operated by Mt. Ruapehu, which means you can access both ski fields for the price of one. Weekday lift tickets cost $74 for adults ($49 youth and free for kids under 4).

Snowboarding at Turoa ski field, Mt Ruapehu.

Tukino

Best for: Trying out the club skiing scene.

Why you'll love it: The club-managed Tukino is on Ruapehu's east face, about 35km from Waiouru. Although Tukino is open to the general public, it's only accessible by 4WD, which makes this a destination for serious skiers. The result is relatively uncrowded slopes, where it's not unusual to have the distinct pleasure of being the first person to cut across a trail's fresh snow. Don't have a 4WD vehicle? That's no problem. The volunteer-run Mountain Transport Service offers shuttles to the hill, at a cost of $30 for adults, $20 for students, and $10 for children.

Cost: Non-club members can expect to pay $75 for a lift tickets ($55 students; $40 for children), with discounts for half days and season passes.

Rainbow Ski Area

Best for: A ski destination that's truly off-the-beaten path.

Why you'll love it: If you think of the sunny Nelson-Tasman region and have trouble conjuring up images of snow, you're not alone. That's exactly what makes Rainbow, on the edges of Nelson Lakes National Park, worth the trip. A 40-minute drive from the alpine village of St Arnaud, it's known for its multi-level pistes catering mainly to intermediate-level skiers. Not interested in skiing or snowboarding? Toboggans can be rented for use in the snow play areas for $15, with specially priced lift tickets available.

Cost: For a full-day lift pass, expect to pay $90 for adults and $45 for youth (children under 7 free). Family passes are also available.

Rainbow ski field in the Nelson Lakes region.

Ōhau Snow Field

Best for: Supporting community spirit.

Why you'll love it: Last October, Lake Ōhau was devastated by a fire that destroyed around 50 houses and burned through 5032 hectares—which is why it's more important than ever to support this alpine community. That's not to say that hitting up the slopes at Ōhau Snow Field is a pity pick. Atop Mount Sutton, you'll find some of the country's most uncrowded slopes, with groomed trails and off-piste powder snow.

Cost: The cost at Ōhau varies based on your skill level. Only want to hit up the beginner runs? Plan to pay $50 ($38 for students; $25 for children). Want to ride all the lifts? Tickets start at $77 for a half-day rate.

Cardrona

Best for: Snowboarders and skiers looking for varied terrain.

Why you'll love it: Although Cardrona caters well to beginners and novices, its terrain park for more advanced moves is nothing to sniff at. Offering the most extensive facilities in the southern hemisphere, there are four terrain parks, two half-pipes and a gravity-cross course. New in 2021 is the Willows Quad lift, which has expanded by the hill by 65ha, and a free mountain shuttle from the Pines carpark to the Cardrona resort base.

Cost: Single-day lift tickets cost $140 for adults; $70 for children; and $99 for students and seniors. Lift and rental packages are also available.

Cardrona has ski runs for all abilities.

Treble Cone

Best for: Snow with a side of scenery.

What you'll love: Treble Cone offers one of the most scenic backdrops you could imagine, with breathtaking views of Lake Wānaka and the Mātukituki Basin. In addition to its good looks, it's also the largest field on the South Island, with the most skiable terrain (550ha) and the most vertical metres (its longest run is 4km). To access Wānaka's closest snowfield, drive to the Treble Cone Access Road. From there, you can ride the brand-new courtesy shuttle to the base building.

Cost: Lift tickets cost $140 for adults; $70 for children; and $99 for students and seniors. Like at Cardrona, lift and rental packages are on-offer.

Coronet Peak

Best for: Making the most of your day.

Why you'll love it: At only a 20-minute drive away, New Zealand's first commercial ski field is also the closest to Queenstown. This means you'll have more time to shred down the slope; not just thanks to the reduced drive time, but also because Coronet Peak has the longest operating hours of any resort in the country.

Cost: Lift tickets cost $139 for adults and $74 for children (under 7 and over 74 are free). Toboggans are also available for hire for $30. Want to save a bit of money? The ski resort has just added a new "self-serve" area in the base with a hot water boiler and seating, which makes self-catering even easier.

The Remarkables

Best for: Free riding.

Why you'll love it: The home of freeriding in New Zealand, the Remarkables is also known for its off-piste snowing in fresh powder. But the hill has terrain and runs to suit a range of skill levels, so everyone will feel at home here. It's a popular hill, which is why the Remarkables expanded their carpark to have increased capacity for 2021. Our suggestion? Skip the drive altogether by staying at Queenstown's newest hotel, La Quinta by Wyndham, in Remarkables Park.

Cost: Lift tickets cost $139 for adults and $74 for children (under 7 and over 74 are free).

The view from Remarkables lookout is one of the many assets of this field.

Mount Hutt

Best for: Less time sitting on a chairlift.

Why you'll love it: From 2015 until 2019, Mount Hutt, near the alpine village of Methven, was voted the country's best ski resort. Maybe in 2021 it will reclaim its rightful title, with the addition of its new Nor'west Express eight-seater chairlift. Now, it will only take two minutes to reach the top of the hill, meaning you'll be able to spend more time making your way back down.

Cost: Lift tickets cost $139 for adults and $74 for children (under 7 and over 74 are free).

Roundhill

Best for: Families trying out skiing for the first time.

Why you'll love it: A 45-minute drive from the aquamarine waters of Lake Tekapo/Takapō, the locally owned and operated Roundhill Ski Area is a firm family favourite. It has a large beginners' area with three surface lifts, lots of super-wide trails and first-timers' packages available. Suppose you get strapped on to a board and decide it's just not for you? Roundhill also hires out sleds for its purpose-built slope, which are just as fun.

Cost: Full day lift tickets will run adults $95 and children $45. Discounts are available for access to beginners' lifts only.

Mount Dobson

Best for: All-day sunshine.

Why you'll love it: Roundhill's next-door neighbour, Mount Dobson is known for its natural dry powder snow, sunny days and uncrowded runs. Just a 30-minute drive from Fairlie, it has one of the highest carparks, making it accessible to even small cars and campervans.

Cost: Day passes cost $90 for adults, $68 for students, and $45 for children and youth.

Skiing at Mt Dobson.

