Experience the best of Japan

Intrepid’s Premium Japan tour offers a 12-day all-inclusive package showcasing Japan’s ancient culture, cuisine, and scenery. The tour begins in the lively capital Tokyo, where you’ll see beautiful skyscrapers, iconic tourist spots like Tokyo’s oldest temple, Senso-ji, Yoyogi Park, Meiji Shrine and Harajuku district, and attend a sushi-making class. Then, you’ll spend a day retreating to Hakone’s soothing hot springs. Wander the timeless streets of Edo-era Takayama, lose yourself in the countryside charm of Shirakawa-go, and delve into the cultural riches of Kyoto. In Hiroshima, feel history come alive and stay in a luxurious ryokan with private onsens in Hakone. You’ll also get to tour Tokyo’s vibrant districts from Asakusa to Shibuya.

Experience Japan’s premium spots for as low as $9937 per person including 4-star accommodation, meals, transport, and activities. Book before July 15 through intrepidtravel.com/nz or by calling 0800 600 610.

Sensoji Asakusa Temple, Tokyo, Japan. Photo / 123rf

Cruise to Southeast Asia

Viking’s 13-day Bangkok, Bali, and Beyond voyage is a jam-packed adventure that delves into the heart of Asia’s cultural capitals, where you’ll witness Southeast Asia’s vibrant contrasts. See Bangkok’s golden pagodas and spiritual shrines, dolphins in Thailand, Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Petronas Towers, and Singapore’s compact beauty. The trip wraps up with a visit to Indonesia, starting with an insightful tour of Java’s spiritual and artistic heritage, including a visit to the Borobudur Temple, as well as the opportunity to experience local markets and cultural performances. Finally, visit the tropical paradise of Bali where heritage, cuisine and relaxation blend perfectly

Priced from $8595 per person for a Deluxe Veranda Stateroom, this deal includes all guided excursions in every port, all on-board meals with alternative dining options, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi, and access to the Nordic spa.

Book this exclusive deal before July 31 at vikingcruises.com.au or call 0800 447 913 for inquiries.

Tour Southeast Asia on a cruise. Photo / Unsplash

This is a nature lover’s paradise

If you’re looking for a quick tropical getaway, Queensland offers a refreshing retreat near the world’s largest sand island, K’gari (Fraser Island). BIG4 Breeze Holiday Parks-Rainbow Beach is a nature lover’s dream holiday, surrounded by vibrant sands and scenic beaches. You’ll get easy access to aquatic adventures such as surfing, kayaking, whale watching, and diving with sharks, as well as a host of on-site amenities including free barbecues, fish cleaning facilities, a games room, pedal kart hire, and a jumping pillow. Your stay promises both excitement and relaxation.

Grab this deal before July 21 by going to queensland.com/au. For inquiries or detailed booking, go to Breeze Holiday Parks at breezeholidayparks.com.au or call (+61) 754 863 200.

Stay at the Breeze Holiday Parks-Rainbow Beach and tour K’gari. Photo / Queensland

Escape to Italy and the Greek isles

In an all-inclusive 12-night holiday, fly, stay, and cruise from Italy to the Greek isles with My Cruises’ Summertime Escape cruise, sailing summer 2025. The 12-night package starts with a two-night hotel stay in Rome where you’ll explore the Eternal City and take a trip back in time at the Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill. On the third day, you’ll embark on a 10-night cruise aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Epic in Civitavecchia, Italy. From here, you’ll cruise through the Greek isles — from the beautiful cliffs and sunsets of Santorini to the iconic cobblestoned streets of Athens, the beautiful beaches of Mykonos, the Venetian-inspired architecture in Corfu, and the dusty Baroque buildings of the Unesco World Heritage Site, Valletta. On the last leg of the cruise, you’ll return to Italy to explore Sicily, Naples, Florence and Rome.

This exclusive package is valued at $7990 per person, but costs from just $5990 per person, inclusive of return economy flights to Rome, on-board beverage and specialty dining packages, USD$400 shore excursion credit, and USD$200 on-board spending credit. Book this deal before July 31 at mycruises.co.nz or call 0800 101 728.

Go on a historic tour in Italy and the Greek isles.

