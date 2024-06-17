Changsha is easily China's most vibrant city. Photo / Getty Images

In an age where finding the next “big” travel destination requires delving into TikTok and following the Gen Zers, it’s little wonder that Changsha, an up-and-coming city in China, is lauded by a much younger crowd, writes Jaime Lyth

Changsha was burnt to the ground by China’s own officials 88 years ago. With 90 per cent of the city buildings destroyed, it was fundamentally rebuilt from scratch.

With this historical context, it’s not surprising that Changsha is constantly being talked about as China’s up-and-coming city with cyber-punk skylines and alleyways.

Changsha, known in China as the “Star City” is the capital of the Hunan Province, located centrally in inland China.

During the day Changsha boasts an incredible range of cultural and arts offerings and come dusk, Changsha is known for its vibrant nightlife.

These features in particular make Changsha a popular location for young people, who are grinning and staging social media photoshoots quite literally everywhere you go.

Chinese media outlets have reported that Changsha is increasingly becoming the first choice for young people to work and live, and when you encounter the diversity of the cityscape, you understand why.

Changsha City offers a mix of modernism and tradition, natural spaces and man-made works of art.

For example, Meixi Lake is surrounded by green parks and popular walking tracks but is also home to the futuristic architectural marvel Meixihu International Culture and Arts Center.

Walk along the Meixi Lake and eventually you'll reach the Meixihu International Culture and Arts Center (right).

White with swooping curves, it resembles a large spacecraft and hosts an art museum as well as theatres and exhibition halls.

Along the same lake are water fountains that transform into the Meixi Lake Light Show at night, featuring neon-lit fountains that dance to music.

Buy a seat on a boat and you can float along the Xiang River and look across the water to Orange Island, where there is a large Mt Rushmore-style statue of a young Mao Zedong, who spent his educational years in Changsha.

Or you can simply look out the window of your hotel and admire that even the business buildings in Changsha are dedicated to art and have moving displays that move across the buildings at night.

The business buildings in Changsha are dedicated to art and have moving displays that move across the buildings at night. Photo / 力力摄影日记 on Unsplash

Even though the city was virtually destroyed by the 1938 Changsha Fire, some pieces of history remain across the city.

One of the most well-preserved mummies ever was discovered in Changsha in 1971 and the Hunan Museum now houses the famous 2000-year-old mummy of ‘Lady Xin Zhui’ and everything else found in her tomb, including the tombs themselves, which are spectacular. The popularity of the museum with locals and tourists can’t be overstated.

The tranquil 1000-year-old Yue Lu Academy still stands strong. It is the third oldest operating university in the world with its beautiful backdrop of Yue Le Mountain.

It’s not surprising that the birthplace of fireworks enjoys a vibrant nightlife. Drinks and food are also often cheaper in Changsha than in bigger cities like Beijing - another reason why the city attracts a younger crowd.

Drinks and food are also often cheaper in Changsha than in bigger cities like Beijing - another reason why the city attracts a younger crowd. Photo / K Hsu on Unsplash

To find the heart of Changsha’s nightlife, a local recommended Jiefang Xi Lu street, a three-kilometre long bar strip covered in neon signs.

A must-go food spot is Super Wenheyou, a retro-styled food court hidden inside a modern plaza. It boasts seven floors of restaurants, food stalls and drink spots, and it even has a cable car at the top. It’s a small piece of bustling nostalgia, even if it was only opened in 2018.

Super Wenheyou is an example of one of Changsha’s viral spots for young people to visit and post photos of on social media. The city attracts a lot of local tourism, especially from young adults, who have even popularised a local milk tea which they nicknamed “Sexy Tea” online.

"Super Wenheyou" old-street themed restaurant in Changsha, China. Photo / Jaime Lyth

If you want to party like the locals, head to a KTV Bar and sing your heart out with some karaoke. Karaoke offerings in Changsha can range from luxurious bookable rooms to full-fledged embarrassment on a stage in front of a crowd of people you don’t know.

If you’re looking for somewhere to turn an afternoon into a long night, Wuyi Square is a business district where both locals and tourists can enjoy old-school alleyway bars alongside bustling malls and clubs that are several floors high.

Top tips for visiting Changsha from New Zealand

Changsha is a modern city and many businesses will accept major credit cards, but in China the most common form of payment is via done through apps like Alipay or WeChat, where you scan a vendor’s QR code to pay.

While you’re there, make use of the country’s incredible bullet train system to get around and avoid going through customs and security at an airport level.

A tour is a great option for a place like China, which can be difficult to navigate alone for a first-timer with not many people speaking English.

Specialist China travel companies include Wendy Wu Tours, who guided me on my trip, made it easy to get around and had a detailed itinerary planned out, with transport included.

