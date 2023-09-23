Experience the best of Shanghai. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the week: Shanghai

Why you should go

Shanghai is cool and dry in autumn, with comfortable temperatures for sightseeing, fewer crowds and less chance of rain. Covid restrictions were given the boot earlier this year and tourists no longer need to provide a negative PCR test to enter. As the seasons transition, Shanghai’s most picturesque boulevards such as Dongping Rd and Taojiang Rd dance in yellow and red maple leaves, elevating the city’s already ample good looks.

Shanghai is cool and dry in autumn, with comfortable temperatures for sightseeing. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots

A collision of east meets west, Shanghai’s shiny skyscrapers should be explored with as much vigour as its scribble of ancient backstreets. Take several elevators to the 87th floor of the Jin Mao Tower and sip cocktails at Cloud 9 in the Grand Hyatt. The world’s highest observation deck is just across the way at Shanghai Tower, straddling the stomach-churning 118th floor. Down on The Bund, admire the grand colonial-style buildings; the commanding Three Graces were modelled on the original Western buildings on the Mersey River in Liverpool and can feel quite discombobulating.

Shanghai's The Three Graces were modelled on the original buildings in Liverpool. Photo / Getty Images

The West Bund waterfront is a good spot for bike rides and sunset picnics overlooking the Huangpu River. Shanghai’s French Concession offers 8km of leafy cafes, bars and boutiques, reminiscent of Paris, and Shanghai Old City, with its winged pagodas and red lanterns, and finally deposits travellers in a suburb resembling China.

Shanghai’s French Concession offers 8km of leafy cafes, bars and boutiques. Photo / Michael Discenza; Unsplash

Best eats

Xiao long bao dumplings are synonymous with Shanghai and in reality, you’re unlikely to open a bamboo steamer and find a bad one. The sheer size of Shanghai and the vast amount of culinary options can be overwhelming, so consider a Shanghai food tour with Untour. The Street Eats Breakfast Tour weaves around the Xuhui district taking in local markets, various dumplings and the world-famous jianbing (Chinese crepe).

Xiao long bao dumplings are synonymous with Shanghai. Photo / Getty Images

If you’re missing your Kiwi comforts, you needn’t fret in a city as cosmopolitan as this. Try the Drunk Baker in Jing’an. Good for a latte and freshly baked goods, and not as soulless as sitting in a culturally-bleached Starbucks.

Consider a Shanghai food tour with Untour. Photo / Getty Images

For more things to see and do, check out travelchina.org.cn/en