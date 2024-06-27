Zhangjiajie National Park inspired the backdrop for hit movie, Avatar. Photo / Getty Images
Visiting China needn’t be busy and overwhelming. Far from a tangle of concrete jungles, there exists a lush kingdom hidden in plain sight. You just need to know where to look, writes Jaime Lyth.
The epic ancient sandstone pillars in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park inspired the background world of James Cameron’s film Avatar.
While the movie is science fiction, the scenery in Zhangjiajie is breathtakingly real, located in central China’s Hunan Province.
In a destination renowned for its natural beauty, an impressive effort has been made to give all types of tourists unique ways to enjoy and experience the scenery.
Spanning the canyon between two mountain cliffs in the National Forest Park is the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge, which acts as a futuristic marvel that brings you one step closer to the ancient sandstone peaks.
There’s also a quick route to the forest in the middle of Zhangjiajie’s township via one of the world’s longest cable car routes with breathtaking views.
After travelling on the Tianmen Mountain Cable Car you can take a walk to the “Heavenly Gate Mountain” on the glass skywalk and finally reach the Buddhist Tianmenshan Temple. There’s also a 999-step entrance known as “the Stairway to Heaven” if you prefer walking.
The Queenstown of China
The expansive national parks also make Zhangjiajie a popular attraction for thrill-seekers - it’s kind of the Queenstown of China.
Tianmen Mountain is home to the winding Tongtian Road which attracts extreme motorsports events with its 99 sharp turns and has previously hosted a Red Bull “drift king” event.
The national forest park also hosts the Red Bull World Wingsuit Championship where competitors from across the world jump off the 300m high Yuhu Peak, wearing just their wingsuits as they reach speeds over 160km/h.
If you’re not at that level of professional adrenaline junkie, you can instead do a bungee jump off of the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge. The 285m bungy jump is considered to be the highest in the world.
Culture
The beautiful mountain range in Zhangjiajie also acts as a live backdrop for the “Fox Fairy” show, an outdoor performance by film-maker Zhang Yimou, the art director of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
The musical drama originated from a traditional Chinese myth and folk tale - Love between Man and Fox, and incorporates music, dance, theatre and incredible light work. There are Chinese, English, Korean and Japanese translations of the dialogue on-screen during the performance.
A surprising highlight of the trip was the Charming Xiangxi Grand Theatre show, a large-scale gala that highlights folk dances and songs from the Yao, Bai and Tujia people.
It’s somewhat of a variety show, with a lot of jaw-dropping acrobatics and circus that made the audience gasp simultaneously, alongside hilarious crowd work.
Nearby is the 72 Tujia Stilted Buildings Scenic Area, commonly known as 72 Qilou, which is a Ming and Qing dynasty-style building with a height of 109.9m. You can find several delicious food stalls, traditional crafts and souvenirs, alongside bars and security guards dancing on stages.
Another way to enjoy the culture and nature of Zhangjiajie at the same time is by taking a boat ride on the serene Baofeng. The man-made Lake Baofeng is located up in the mountains and is accompanied by stunning waterfalls and Tujia people in traditional dress singing folk songs from across the lake.
Top tips for visiting Zhangjiajie from New Zealand
Zhangjiajie is a modern city and many businesses will accept major credit cards, but in China the most common form of payment is via apps like Alipay or WeChat, where you scan a vendor’s QR code to pay.
While you’re there, make use of the country’s incredible bullet train system to get around and avoid going through customs and security at an airport level.
A tour is a great option for a place like China, which can be difficult to navigate alone for a first-timer with not many people speaking English.
Specialist China travel companies include Wendy Wu Tours, who guided me on my trip, made it easy to get around and had a detailed itinerary planned out, with transport included.
