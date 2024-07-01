Get tickets to the Australian Open with this deal. Photo / Tennis Australia / Aason Francis

Rejuvenate at a 5-star hotel in Bali

Witness a spectacular Bali sunset from your 5-star luxury room at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua. Spend seven nights in this tropical paradise, with flights and transfers included, surrounded by breathtaking lagoon pools. Make the most out of your Bali trip and dive into the deep blue waters, surf, and explore hidden waterfalls in lush jungles. Don’t forget to indulge in a culinary adventure with aromatic curries and the freshest coconuts you can imagine.

Enjoy up to $1085 bonus value per couple with Flight Centre’s deal, featuring two free nights, daily breakfast, a retreat to the Sofitel Spa with a massage or rejuvenating beauty treatment, and a romantic Jimbaran Beach Sunset Dinner for two.

Get this deal from $2250 per person before July 31 and travel between February 6-21, 2025, at flightcentre.co.nz. Call 0800 427 555 for inquiries.

With a waterpark for the kids and a swim-up bar for the adults, Sofitel Bali has something for everyone.

Live like a local in Tuscany

Heading to the beautiful landscapes of Tuscany, Italy? Secure your accommodation with Hello World’s four-night accommodation deal at Villa Lenzi. Stay at a cosy hotel nestled in the small mediaeval town of Vicopisano, just 20 minutes from Pisa. Here, you’ll enjoy an authentic countryside experience, far removed from any tourist traps. For as low as $656 per person share twin, enjoy four nights at the hotel, as well as daily continental breakfast and return private transfers from Pisa Railway Station.

Book before July 31 and travel on October 1-25, November 6 to December 19, and January 7 to March 31 by visiting helloworld.co.nz. Call 0800 758 787 to inquire.

Explore the beauty of Tuscany.

Cruise to the Great Barrier Reef

Paradise awaits you onboard Scenic Eclipse II as you experience six-star ultra-luxury on this eleven-night cruise along the North Island and East Coast of Australia. Enjoy an exclusive small-ship experience, beginning in Auckland where you’ll be warmly welcomed to your Deluxe Verandah Suite, complete with butler service, spacious accommodations, and an almost 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio.

Before meeting Australia’s coast, you’ll see the beauty of New Zealand’s own Bay of Islands, where you can stroll the charming streets and grab a drink at New Zealand’s oldest licensed establishment, the Duke of Marlborough. As you sail towards Australia’s coast, you will discover the historical charm of Norfolk Island and the unparalleled beauty of the Great Barrier Reef’s islands, including Lady Elliot and Lady Musgrave Islands. Indulge in up to 10 dining experiences, sip cocktails at the Sky Bar, and unwind in the deluxe amenities of the Senses Spa.

Priced from $14,015 per person twin share, book before July 30 through travel-associates.co.nz to receive a bonus $300 air or land credit per person. Call 0800 482 776 for more information

Bask in the sun and explore Australia's most beautiful coast aboard the Scenic Eclipse II. Photo / Scenic Luxury Cruises

Cruise from Bergen to London

Hop aboard a two-week journey from Bergen to London and discover the beautiful scenery of the British Isles with Viking’s 15-day British Isles Explorer voyage. This jam-packed itinerary starts in the charming and historic city of Bergen, where you’ll enjoy seeing the rugged mountains and magnificent fjords around the “Capital of Fjords.” It continues to the diverse landscapes and cultures of Scotland, from the majestic Highlands to the captivating cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, and the Unesco-listed Ring of Brodgar. You’ll also visit historical landmarks in Ireland and iconic sights in Liverpool, tour the picturesque coastal towns of Wales, see historic Dover and enjoy a tour of London.

With fares starting at $10,495 per person for a Deluxe Veranda stateroom, say yes to a two-week voyage aboard Viking’s state-of-the-art ocean ships. Enjoy a minimalistic, sophisticated and intimate trip with just 930 guests, no kids and no casinos.

Book this deal before July 31 at vikingcruises.com.au. Call Viking Cruises at 0800 447 913 for more information.

Visit the Capital of Fjords, Bergen, Norway. Photo / Unsplash

