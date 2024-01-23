Travelling in London doesn't have to break the bank. Photo / 123rf

Make your next trip to London an affordable one with these top tips for a wallet-friendly city break, writes Elise Morton

If you’ve read a list of the “World’s Most Expensive Cities”, there’s a high chance London has made an appearance. The UK capital may not be your first port of call when planning a budget-friendly city break, but – frugal travellers rejoice – there are, nonetheless, ways to soak in the iconic sights, sounds and flavours of this multicultural metropolis without breaking the bank. Fear not, saving your pounds in London is far from a chore: get ready to sample some of the city’s best street food, navigate London’s public transport network, discover under-the-radar neighbourhoods, and perhaps even see a show or two.

Get around London without spending a fortune

Stroll the city

One of the best ways to experience the heart of London while saving money is by donning some comfy shoes and walking. Though the city is far from compact, many of its most prized landmarks are found within a relatively walkable distance. If you’re short on time and want to tick off a number of hotspots in the space of a day, let the river be your guide and stroll along the Southbank of the Thames. Start at Big Ben before heading east, passing the London Eye, Tate Modern, St Paul’s, the Tower of London and Tower Bridge (not to be confused with the far less elaborate London Bridge!).

Bear in mind also that the Tube map isn’t to scale – some stations are very close together, and definitely don’t warrant the cost of a train trip between them. A number of journeys between stations are actually quicker on foot, among them Covent Garden and Leicester Square, Bond Street and Oxford Circus, and Knightsbridge and Sloane Square.

The London Eye affords views of the Thames and the Houses of Parliament. Photo / 123rf

Invest in an Oyster Card

Paper tickets are out and the Oyster Card is a budget traveller’s best friend when it comes to public transport in London. This rechargeable smart card offers discounted fares on the London Underground, buses, trams, the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), London Overground, and some National Rail services within London. It caps your daily spending, ensuring you don’t overspend while navigating the city efficiently. You can even use it on those famous red London buses, which are among the most cost-effective (if not necessarily always time-efficient) ways to see the city, particularly given the “Hopper Fare” that allows you to take unlimited journeys for £1.75 ($3.58), made within one hour of touching in. It’s also possible to use contactless credit and debit cards, but bear in mind that international cards may incur an extra fee.

The Oyster Card includes a "Hopper Fare" feature, allowing unlimited bus journeys within an hour for a small fee. Photo / 123rf

How to make your money go further

Don’t pay more than you need to

Your money-saving credentials come into play as soon as the plane wheels hit the tarmac. Most crucially, know that all of London’s airports are accessible by public transport and that – with the possible exception of City Airport, if you’re staying in East London – opting for public transport over a taxi will save you a pretty penny, and likely some time too. Not all trains are made equal, though. If you’re coming into Heathrow, don’t be lured in by the Heathrow Express ticket booths. A single ticket bought on the day will set you back £25; if you’re not in a huge rush, opt for the Elizabeth Line for £13.30 ($27.24) or the Piccadilly Line for £5.60 ($11.47), which both go to central London.

Deciding whether to invest in a travel card (which can be added to your Oyster, giving unlimited journeys) or simply “pay as you go” can be a tad confusing, Transport for London offers a handy fare comparison tool. While Google Maps is great for walking, download Citymapper for the most efficient one-stop-shop transport planner and basic fare calculator.

Pro tip: To avoid accidentally paying more, ensure you use the same Oyster or payment card for all the journeys you take on a particular day.

London's most famous landmarks, including Big Ben, the London Eye, and Tower Bridge, are within walkable distance along the Southbank of the Thames. Photo / 123rf

Explore the “green lungs” of London

As soon as Londoners get wind of an upcoming heatwave or sunny day, their thoughts go to one place: the park. Whether it’s sunbathing and picnicking in the summer or a bracing winter walk, discovering the city’s parks is a quintessential London experience – and, best of all, a free one.

Beyond the big hitters like Hyde Park, Regent’s Park, Green Park and St James’ Park (combine with peeking through the gates at Buckingham Palace), the Big Smoke’s diverse neighbourhoods boast a range of other options for outdoor excursions. A jaunt around Holland Park with its zen-inducing Kyoto Garden is the perfect accompaniment to a Portobello Road market spree, while heading out east to Greenwich Park means panoramic views of the London skyline and a visit to the home of Greenwich Mean Time. Fan of hit series Ted Lasso? Complete the pilgrimage to Richmond to discover London’s biggest park, and make the acquaintance of hundreds of free roaming deer. Other top picks include wild Hampstead Heath and riverside Battersea Park.

Round Pond in Hyde Park, London. London's parks offer free recreational activities and are popular among locals during sunny days. Photo / 123rf

Get lost in London’s free museums

London is home to some of the world’s most renowned museums and galleries, with many of them offering free entry to their permanent collections. The British Museum, National Gallery, Tate Modern, and Victoria and Albert Museum are just a few of the institutions where you can explore art, history, and culture without spending a single penny (although you’ll need some serious restraint to keep that up in the gift shop). For an even better view of those paintings and fascinating artefacts, plan your visit during the week when the crowds are thinner.

World-renowned museums like the British Museum and the Tate Modern offer free entry to their permanent collections. Photo / 123rf

Save with great deals on experiences

Many visitors come to London with a dream of catching a West End show, only to be dismayed by ticket prices. While there’s no getting away from the fact that theatre-going is far from a cheap occupation, there are certainly ways to keep the experience a little more wallet-friendly. Perhaps most crucially, be flexible and a little strategic about what you want to see – limited-run shows are likely to have higher demand and therefore higher prices, while long-running plays like The Mousetrap tend to be a tad kinder to the bank balance. For some of the best theatre deals, check out LOVEtheatre or head to the TKTS ticket booth in Leicester Square for discounted tickets.

For a range of other experiences – from afternoon tea to ice skating – Groupon and Wowcher usually have some stellar deals on offer. Depending on your plans, you might want to consider investing in the London Pass, which boasts up to 50 per cent discounts on 90-plus attractions.

How to find a great deal on London accommodation

Location, location, location

Despite what movies would have you believe, very few (normal) people live right in the centre of London. Do as the locals do and look beyond Covent Garden and Mayfair to discover some more liveable (and characterful) London neighbourhoods – the key is ensuring good connections by tube, train or bus. It’s hard to go too wrong, but we recommend Islington, Shepherd’s Bush (close to iconic Notting Hill) and Brixton as starting points.

Think outside the box

Beyond hotels, London boasts a wide range of hostels that cater to budget travellers. Not only are these affordable, but they also provide opportunities to meet fellow travellers. Some of the best budget-friendly hostels in the city can be found in King’s Cross, Camden and Shoreditch.

Another cost-effective option for lodging in London is Airbnb. You can find a variety of private rooms or entire apartments that often offer better value for money compared to traditional hotels. Plus, staying in an Airbnb allows you to live like a local and save extra cash by cooking some of your own meals.

For those seeking a truly unique and budget-friendly experience in London, house-sitting is becoming a more popular option. Platforms like TrustedHousesitters connect travellers with homeowners who need someone to look after their homes and pets while they’re away. In return, you get free accommodation, often in central locations.

Tuck into tasty (and great-value) food

Find the cheaper supermarkets

A simple way to limit spending on potentially pricey meals is to do some cooking yourself – pick accommodation with a kitchen, such as a hostel or Airbnb, and prove your culinary metal. For groceries that won’t break the bank, skip bougie Waitrose and M&S (as lovely as they are) for low-cost supermarkets like Lidl, Aldi or ASDA.

Borough Market in London, United Kingdom. London's diverse culinary scene is showcased in its markets, where visitors can enjoy a variety of food. Photo / 123rf

Discover London’s gastronomic scene

Forget anything you thought you knew about British food. London is a global melting pot, and nowhere is this displayed more clearly than in the city’s eclectic culinary offering. As well as seeking out savings on restaurants – downloading apps like the Fork and avoiding tourist trap eateries on Leicester Square will stand you in good stead – London’s markets offer outstanding street eats for a fraction of restaurant prices. In addition to Borough Market (considered the mother of all London food markets by many), take time to peruse East London’s Broadway Market, Bermondsey’s Maltby Street Market and central Berwick Street Market. London weather not on your side? The city’s markets (quite literally) have you covered: sample a world of cuisines at indoor Seven Dials Market, Market Hall Victoria and Brixton Village.

