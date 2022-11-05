Stunning views from the sunset lounge at Bill and Coo Gastronomy Project. Photo / supplied

TRAVEL GUIDE TO MYKONOS & ANTIPAROS

If you're planning a dream trip to Greece, keep these Mykonos and Antiparos hotspots on your radar, writes Amira Hashish

Mykonos provides a glamorous gateway to the neighbouring Antiparos, the destination that is fast becoming the most-coveted of the Greek islands for those in the know, including devoted holiday homeowners Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson or recent visitors Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. Here are some of the spots to check out when hopping between both star-studded escapes.

Mykonos provides a glamorous gateway. Photo / 123rf

WHERE TO STAY

The Rooster Antiparos

This unbeatably chic hotel is setting the standard for the new kind of travel experience and putting Antiparos on the map. Impeccably designed to respect its nature-filled surroundings, this is the spot you dream of when thinking of the authentic Greek island getaway. Slow living is embraced through sustainability, organic food, wellness and fun.

For chic surrounds and island tranquility, The Rooster Hotel in Antiparos ticks all the boxes. Photo / supplied

Owner and founder Athanasia Comninos hails from Athens but was drawn to the magic of Antiparos with its sense of tranquility, warmth, beautiful landscapes and sea views. She bought a house on Livadia Beach, next to what is now home to The Rooster, then painstakingly built out her dream hotel with a series of private suites in the grounds. Many with their own private pools and outdoor rainforest-style showers, these are far from ordinary hotel rooms. Instead, there is the feeling of being in your own tasteful beach house.

The Rooster Hotel boasts sea views and a secluded location. Photo / supplied

At the heart of The Rooster is The House of Healing; a thoughtful twist on a spa with a rotating series of wellness gurus at hand. Stroll down the path to savour a day at the Aegean Sea. You'll be given a picnic to take to the beach along with a parasol and rattan chairs to pitch up on your preferred spot. The evenings are made for the al fresco restaurant, which twinkles as the sun sets. Needless to say, all ingredients are local. Even the bread is baked a stone's throw away. Make a beeline for The Rooster Antiparos to experience this special destination, theroosterantiparos.com

A range of spa treatments are on offer at The Rooster Hotel. Photo / supplied



Panormos Village

Mykonos may have the reputation of being a party island but there are charmingly rustic neighbourhoods to explore too. Panormos Village is ideally located in the north for a slower pace and access to some of the island's best beaches including the crystal-clear waters of Panormos Bay. The family-run hotel has breathtaking panoramic views from its dazzling pool, restaurant and suites. Rooms have been smartly revamped to pay homage to the Cycladic design using natural materials. Mykonian stone architecture combined with a palette of neutrals sets a soothing tone and strikes the perfect balance of contemporary but local. One of the most coveted beach clubs, Principote Mykonos, which draws a celebrity crowd, is just next door but the real gem to explore is Kiki's. The beach restaurant, which sits on a cliff edge, is about a 20-minute walk or a quick drive from Panormos Village, panormosvillage.com.

With Mykonian stone architecture and soothing neutral colours, Panomos Village is the perfect spot to relax. Photo / supplied

Bill & Coo

For those keen to be in the thick of the action in Mykonos Town, Bill & Coo Suites is the place. The hotel centres around the pool deck, which is a fabulous place to enjoy a cocktail with views overlooking the island.

Bill and Coo offers town suites and private beach options. Photo / supplied

It's home to the Gastronomy Project with a Michelin-star chef series including residencies from renowned chefs Arnaud Bignon, Alexandros Tsiotinis and Luca Piscazzi. A short transfer away is its beachside sister hotel, Bill & Coo Coast. With just a handful of suites on site, some with their own private pools, and a small pool by the all-day cafe and bar this property was designed with privacy in mind. It is also the location of the Beefbar restaurant, which proved such a hit that it now has outposts around the world. It has recently had a redesign drawing inspiration from the Aegean Sea and Delos, the uninhabited island and World Heritage Site which it overlooks, known for being the birthplace of ancient Greek god Apollo and goddess Artemis, bill-coo-hotel.com.

Bill and Coo Gastronomy Project on Mykonos has played host to a range of star chefs. Photo / supplied

WHERE TO EAT & DRINK

In Mykonos

Kiki's Tavern

This is the most memorable lunch you will have in Mykonos. Bookings aren't a thing but rock up, make yourself known to the owner (you'll know him when you see him), soak up the sparkling heart-shaped bay views and chill with a cup of complimentary rosé while you wait. Order pretty much anything on the menu and you won't be disappointed. All dishes are cooked without electricity in this beautifully authentic beach shack that has picture-perfect views. Take a dip in the sea, which flows underneath the terrace, as you watch the sun set.

Nōema

Hidden in the historic lanes of Mykonos town, Nōema is an ode to the culinary heritage of this storied Greek island with some very contemporary twists. As in a typical Cycladic home, social life is centred around the Avli, a hidden courtyard with loosely defined areas for dining, drinking, and dancing. In the open kitchen, culinary director Athinagoras Kostakos pioneers a New Cycladic cuisine.

The stylish central courtyard at Noema restaurant, Mykonos. Photo / supplied

The menu shines a spotlight on both land and sea. Lamb, goat's cheese, caper leaves, spiny lobster, octopus, and cockles are sourced from hand-picked suppliers across the Aegean archipelago. Ingredients are cured, fermented, sun-dried and flame-grilled using time-honoured traditions, but composed in unexpected ways. The place to don your snazziest outfit and soak up a performative feast.

Goat's cheese, spiny lobster and octopus are some of the delights on the menu at Noema restaurant in Mykonos town. Photo / supplied

Scorpios

A beach club to be seen at, Scorpios paves the way for pared-back Mykonian design in a buzzing setting. Perched on a picturesque southern tip of the island, the stretch of coastline is a fun place to soak up the Cycladic sun.

At the southern tip of Mykonos island, Scorpios restaurant is a scenic spot to grab a bite. Photo / Vivek Vadoliya, Scorpios Space

Food centres around the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle. Stay until the evening when the club vibes take over. Scorpios is so devoted to the music that it even has its own in-house record label. If you really don't want to leave after a day of partying there is the adjoining Soho Roc House hotel.

Scorpios Beach Club offers relaxed daytime lounging and club vibes at night. Photo / Vivek Vadoliya, Scorpios Space

In Antiparos

Kalokeri

Greek fine dining in the heart of the town. An evening watching passers-by enthuse about the local boutiques is made all the more enjoyable with truly delicious homemade meals. The owner and head chef is passionate about paying home to the recipes of the Cyclades and you can taste it in every bite. Her sea bass dish, with perfectly cooked potatoes and vegetables on the side, is hard to beat. An understated gem.

Sapou

Small sharing plates on the harbour with cuisine that extends beyond traditional Greek. A good place to watch the boats bob with a buzz.

Klimataria Taverna

A traditional Greek taverna in the midst of the town with a beautiful large patio area. Stone slab floors and wooden tables sit under the shade of bright pink bougainvillea. The dream setting for a long lunch or lazy dinner.

Boats at the port at Antiparos Island. Photo / 123rf

Peramataki Taverna

A little behind Soros beach, this rustic tavern in a quiet spot serves delicious local plates. Or if you are keen for a more contemporary option head to the Soros Beach club restaurant.

Beach House

In the cove of Apantima, on the island's best-sheltered beach, this all-day restaurant serves food to match the view.

Sunset Deseo

Looking for the best laid-back bar to see the sunset? This is it. Order your favourite cocktail and marvel at the sky's colourful hues as day turns to night.







WHERE TO EXPLORE

Paros island, the big brother of Antiparos, is a 50-minute ferry from Mykonos and just seven minutes by ferry from Antiparos. It makes for a great day trip. Naoussa is the main port and where you will find the most stylish restaurants including Barbarossa, Siparos or Yemeni. With its sandy coves and tiny bays, the popular Kolymbithres Beach is the place to spend a dreamy day by the sea; Taverna Anemos or Taverna Kolibithres are your lunch spots.

Paros island, the big brother of Antiparos, is a 50-minute ferry from Mykonos. Photo / 123rf

