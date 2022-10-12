Stay in luxury at the Sofitel on Collins. Photo / Supplied

Alanah Eriksen stays at Melbourne's Sofitel on Collins.

Location: As central as you could ever be in Melbourne.

Style: French-inspired.

Price: The Superior Rooms start at $485 per night, the Deluxe Room at $593 and the Luxury Room at $708. There are a range of suites available with the most pricey - the two-bedroom Imperial Suite, costing $9221 a night.

Perfect for: A romantic weekend in the city, a business trip or a girls' shopping and foodie experience.

First impressions: The luxury French hotel chain is sleek and stylish with an expansive entranceway where your chauffeured vehicle pulls up.

Up an escalator, you pass conference rooms adorned with local art. Known as Melbourne's hotel for the arts, the Sofitel hosts 16 temporary exhibitions each year.

Until October 26, it is showing An Old Landscape Through New Eyes, indigenous works from Melbourne's Wesley College Collection. Collected over 15 years, nearly all of the pictures have been donated to the school by former students.

The staff behind the large concierge desk greet you with "Bonjour" as you look through floor-to-ceiling windows into Collins Place, a complex that combines retail, fine and casual dining, an arthouse cinema and office space.

Rooms: The first thing you notice in the 36sq m superior room are the panoramic views of the city from windows that have shutters so you can truly black out the room for a good night's sleep. (When I woke up the next morning, I had no idea what time it was, that's how good they were). And it was so quiet.

Model Lindy Klim in the Sofitel on Collins' superior room. Photo / Supplied

The bed's probably the next stand out - a king-sized monster you'd have to roll over in several times to get to the other side.

As well as contemporary furniture, art is again a big feature with French-inspired photography adorning each wall.

A pillow menu, 42-inch TV, bathrobe and slippers top off the luxury.

A stocked mini-bar, tea and coffee facilities and tablet with 24-hour in-room dining at your fingertips, and updated city information was also handy.

Bathroom: Balmain Paris Hair Couture bath amenities are included, as is the ever-handy hair dryer.

A bath (with shower overhead) lets you truly relax while a massive mirror means you won't bump elbows with your room-mate.

Food & drink: Beneath a stunning mirrored 15-floor canopy, guests can enjoy dinner at the hotel's No35 restaurant.

The neighbouring Atrium Bar has it all, whether your tipple of choice is a mojito, a Manhattan or Tiki cocktail.

Facilities: Wi-Fi is included, as is a gym.

Valet parking is $65 per night, or $45 for casual parking for up to three hours, or $70 for three hours or more.

In the neighbourhood: Because the hotel is inside Collins Place, you don't even have to venture outside for a spot of shopping or a bite to eat if you don't want to eat at the hotel.

Sofitel is at the "Paris End" of Collins St. Photo / Supplied

But you should. The Sofitel is at the eastern end of Collins St, which has been colloquially known as the Paris end since the 1950s due to its heritage buildings, trees and high-end shopping boutiques like Prada, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana.

There are dozens of cafes and restaurants nearby and it's within walking distance of several railway stations, galleries and is 1km from the Yarra River.

Family friendly: This is definitely the place you should go to escape the kids but if you must bring them, Sofitel offers a "Family Life, In Style" package.

Guests can enjoy 50 per cent off their second room and complimentary breakfast for children under 12.

Accessibility: The Sofitel has wheelchair-friendly rooms over multiple floors.

Sustainability: The Sofitel's website is a bit vague but does say it aims to protect the environment and prevents pollution by using the three "Rs" method: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle." It's not clear how that is done.

Contact: sofitel-melbourne.com.au