New things to do in Singapore in 2024. Photo / Singapore Tourism Board

Singapore has long had a reputation for being a stopover city, lacking in excitement, but times have changed and it’s anything but a sterile snooze these days, writes Katie Lockhart.

Thanks to a swath of shiny new hotels, attractions and finger-licking good food (and we don’t just mean chilli crab), Asia’s financial hub has never been more captivating. These latest additions to the Lion City aim to make Singapore not just a layover but a destination.

Try these new (and family-friendly) activities

From watching the light and sound show at Gardens By The Bay to sipping a Singapore Sling at The Raffles’ Long Bar, there are plenty of activities to fill your days and nights in Singapore. The city always has a burgeoning concert (*ahem*, Taylor) and event scene, but there’s also a handful of new attractions to add to your itinerary.

READ MORE: What it’s like to fly Singapore Airlines business class, from Auckland to Singapore

Grab a Singapore Sling at The Raffles’ Long Bar. Photo / 123rf

Spend a day at the beach

At first thought, sand and Singapore don’t seem to go together, but head to Sentosa and you’ll quickly change your mind. Opened in 2022, Central Beach Bazaar brings the carnival to the beach with retro games, a boutique and international food trucks. You’ll also catch Singaporeans bringing their kids to the Sentosa Musical Fountain, a beloved water show from the 1980s.

Opened in 2022, Central Beach Bazaar brings the carnival to the beach. Photo / Sohan Rayguru on Unsplash

Soar over Sentosa in style

The Singapore Cable Car is celebrating 50 years with brand new SkyOrb Cabins. Hop in one of seven of the “world’s first chrome-finished spherical cable car cabins” and marvel at the emerald waters from its glass bottom. Anyone afraid of heights may want to stay behind.

Get your chocolate fix

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory meets Asia at Mr Bucket Chocolaterie, which opened on Dempsey Road a few years ago. This bean-to-bar chocolate factory prides itself on sourcing its cacao from sustainable farms throughout Asia. Sweet-toothed travellers can come here for souvenirs, daily tours or to make chocolate slabs with toppings like potato chips and popping candy.

Bird watching but not as you know it

Singapore has loads of green space; in fact, it’s one of the world’s greenest cities. Bird Paradise, which opened in Mandai Wildlife Reserve last year, is home to more than 3500 vibrant birds such as the Papuan hornbill and king penguins. Animal lovers can walk through eight different aviaries, marvelling at 400 rare and unique species from across the globe.

Bird Paradise opened in Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore, last year. Photo / Getty Images

The latest and greatest places to stay

Home to nearly every major hotel brand on Earth, Singapore has no shortage of iconic places to stay, from The Raffles to the newly updated Mandarin Oriental. With a focus on “going green”, many of the latest arrivals are helping the country achieve its lofty goals of net-zero hotel emissions by 2050.

Pan Pacific Orchard

One of the city’s most sustainable hotels, the Pan Pacific Orchard takes the green ethos to another level. From the cascading plants to the shade of the staff’s suits to the marble lining the floors, everything here is green. Opened last year, its 206 rooms reflect Singapore’s four environments: forest, beach, garden and cloud. Its massive open-air lobby and 14,000 square metres of foliage and water features make you feel far removed from any kind of concrete jungle.

Pan Pacific Orchard, with its dramatic exterior, opened in 2023. Photo / Darren Soh

21 Carpenter

The city’s latest edition is arguably its coolest. Converted from a 1930s remittance house, this boutique hotel has just 48 impeccably styled rooms. Blending old and new, the rooms feature heritage touches with sleek custom-made furniture. The hotel’s lush, open garden terrace is the perfect place to relax with a book, and its rooftop infinity pool has unobstructed views of Marina Bay Sands.

Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Arguably the most exciting opening of 2023, the 302-room Mondrian hired a unique group of individuals, from a former inmate to a former Olympian, to work inside this quirky art-filled hotel. While the design and spacious shophouse-style suites are eye-catching, the big draw is the hotel’s rooftop pool with skyscraper views.

The Mondrian Singapore Duxton hotel was arguably the most exciting opening of last year. Photo / Singapore Tourism

The Singapore EDITION

The EDITION brand’s first foray into Southeast Asia is situated on shopaholic-friendly Orchard Road. Its 204 rooms are light and bright, with light timber flooring and a white colour scheme, giving each a relaxed, clean feel. Book a table at its signature restaurant Fysh, where Australian celeb chef Josh Niland works magic with seafood.

Singapore’s best food and drink venues for 2024

Singapore is a foodie city through and through. From its 100-plus Unesco-listed hawker centres to its reputation as the cocktail bar capital of Asia, it’s impossible to go hungry or thirsty in this munching metropolis.

Martin’s Kitchen

Much like Singapore, Martin’s Kitchen is a melting pot. Blending European, Mexican and Hakka (Singapore’s fourth-largest Chinese dialect group) flavours, this new hotspot creates a unique menu filled with comfort food. Try the Hakka ravioli, filled with pork and fish, served with a spicy Szechuan sauce, or the kong ba pao tacos with coriander mayo.

The Backdrop

Singapore’s newest speakeasy is inside the voco Orchard Singapore and requires a special key to enter. Once you do, the bar’s burlesque-glam interiors take you back to the 1920s, where the speciality is cocktail guru Dario Knox’s groundbreaking Percolated Cocktails.

Singapore does not fall short of options for nightlife and great bites. Photo / Singapore Tourism Board

AIR

Bali-based dessert king WIll Goldfarb and former Noma chef Matthew Orlando have created a 3700-square-metre farm-to-table concept. But more than just an eco-conscious Southeast Asian restaurant, the team here holds sustainable workshops, ferments food and cultivates produce for each dish.

Bar Spectre

While a bar about wellness may sound like an oxymoron, this new vintage-themed cocktail bar has a thoughtful non-alcoholic menu and boozy drinks made with traditional Chinese medicine. Spectre’s bar bites also lean towards healthy, with locally sourced items like silken tofu and avocado hummus.

Roia

After strolling through the orchid garden, stop at this new restaurant inside the Singapore Botanic Gardens. The kitchen creates an exceptional multi-course tasting menu using ingredients from the gardens mixed with French techniques. Served inside a stunningly restored 1910s black-and-white home, it’s a quintessential Singapore experience.

Pael.et Bar

The perfect Friday night hangout, Pael.et (pronounced palette) is a welcome new arrival to Singapore’s glorious bar scene. Fun cocktails like the Itsumi Martini, made with pasta water, and the Espress Yourself, made with pandan and salted egg, are must-tries, as are the moreish bar bites. With a focus on community arts (hence the name,) the walls here are lined with work from local artists.

Singapore's nightlife is easy to explore on foot. Photo / Lily Banse on Unsplash

Getting around in Singapore

By foot

While locals may lament Singapore’s small size, the compact cityscape is perfect for exploring on foot. Easy to navigate, with plenty of colour to see between major attractions, walking around Singapore is highly recommended. The only caveat is that the city’s sweltering heat and sky-high humidity may leave you drenched in sweat, just like its afternoon rain showers.

By car

Download Grab on your phone if you’re looking for an air-conditioned way to explore. This rideshare app allows you to book an affordable taxi or car to anywhere in the city.

Singapore’s public transport, including buses and the MRT, is an efficient and cost-saving option, especially with its Singapore Tourist Pass. Travellers can buy an unlimited travel pass for one, two or three days to check off all the iconic sites and new activities on their list.

Singapore's MRT is frequent and efficient, making it convenient for both locals and tourists to navigate the city. Photo / 123rf

By air

Singapore Airlines is one of the world’s best carriers and recently announced an extension of its partnership with Air New Zealand. Through till 2029, the airline will increase the number of flights, reportedly offering four daily services between Auckland and Singapore by 2025. Luckily for Kiwis, experiencing the latest and greatest in Singapore will be easier than ever.

Singapore Airlines, widely acclaimed as one of the world's top airlines, has just announced an extension of its partnership with Air New Zealand.

For more things to do in Singapore, see visitsingapore.com