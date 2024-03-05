Taylor Swift has been seen coughing her way through her recent Eras Tour performance. Photo / TikTok @heyjoshd

Taylor Swift might be trying to shake off a cold at a recent concert, but her fans think she needs to calm down.

New footage from the popstar’s recent Singapore Eras Tour concert has been posted to TikTok showing the 34-year-old singer struggling to get through a song and it has caused concern among fans.

In the short clip, which was captioned “hope she’s okay, she’s been coughing”, Swift can be seen performing her hit song Delicate, appearing to take multiple breaks between verses to cough and clear her throat.

Many fans took to the comment section to share their worry, with one writing: “Oh she needs some rest.” Another said: “I can only imagine how exhausting it must while on tour giving it with every performance.”

Elsewhere, a fan offered a possible reason for the star’s cough, stating: “I bet it has more to do with the drastic weather changes in different regions”.

Swift’s Eras Tour is her first in five years - and it is on track to become the highest-grossing tour of all time. Recent predictions published by the Washington Post anticipate the shows will make US$4.1 billion overall, with Time magazine reporting the tour grossed US$2.2b from the North American leg alone.

What makes the show so special is its 44-song strong setlist that takes fans on a journey of Swift’s “eras”, from her first album to her last - including Lover, folklore, evermore and Midnights, which she has never performed live before.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a three-hour long concert. Photo / AP

Coming in at just over three hours, the concert is roughly twice the length of an average pop stadium show and is split into 10, non-chronological “eras” for each of her albums.

As it stands, the set begins with Lover (she performs six songs from this album), then moves onto Fearless (three songs), evermore (five songs), reputation (four songs), Speak Now (one song), Red (four songs, including the 10-minute version of All Too Well), folklore (seven songs), 1989 (five songs), Taylor Swift (one song) and concludes with seven songs from Midnights.

Swift is currently performing a string of shows at Singapore’s National Stadium, which holds 55,000 people at capacity. Her next concerts will take place on March 7, 8 and 9. She will then go to Portugal, where she will play two shows at the Estádio da Luz stadium - the first female act to do so.

It comes after a source revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle that Swift does not offer fan meet and greets in an effort to try to limit her chance of getting sick. “When Taylor is on tour, strict measures are put into place to stop her interacting with anyone outside of her ‘bubble’. They can not risk her getting sick under any circumstances,” they said.

“Even those in her bubble, including her dancers and managers, are restricted what they can do and where they can go during their downtime.”