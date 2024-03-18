Singapore Airlines Business Class was an experience not to be missed. Photo / Supplied

Airline: Singapore Airlines, in business class on an A350-900

From: Auckland

To: Singapore

Visas and requirements: New Zealanders can enter Singapore with no visa or Covid documentation, and stay there for up to 90 days without a visa.

Departure airport experience: One of the joys of a business class experience is a red express stamp on your boarding pass, allowing you to enter the express lanes of security, meaning virtually no lines at busy Auckland Airport.

Following an easy and leisurely journey through the airport, I was able to enter the Air New Zealand lounge, as Singapore Airlines is a Star Alliance member, and enjoy a coffee and some snacks before my flight.

Priority boarding was seamless and airport and airline staff ensured customers were well communicated to and assisted.

Seat: Entering the business class cabin I was instantly impressed with both the space and the configuration of the seats - no looking at the top of anyone else’s head was a real plus. The luxurious Scottish leather seats sit in a 1-2-1 configured cabin and come with all the bells and whistles you could expect, plus hidden comfort in their lay-down position.

The business class seats on Singapore Airlines' A350-900. Photo / Supplied

Each seat and space comes with plenty of storage for personal items, as well as ports for tech. My favourite feature was the built-in mirror and vanity light, meaning a trip to the bathroom to freshen up your face after a restful sleep wasn’t necessary.

The beauty of the seats, however, came in their lay-flat position, and a flight attendant kindly helped me change my seat from its very comfortable upright position when called. With the touch of a button and a tiny bit of manual set-up on her part, I was met with a fully made bed complete with duvet, a comfortable full pillow and a lay-flat belt to buckle in while sleeping.

At nearly 1.8m tall I am usually very sceptical of a “lay-flat” experience, however, even I had plenty of room to stretch and move and didn’t feel cramped in the space.

I can honestly say I fell asleep with ease and nearly happily skipped breakfast to grab a few more moments of a very peaceful, and very luxurious, sleep.

Crew: Singapore Airlines prides itself on service, and rightly so. The crew were nothing short of spectacular, making sure my every need was met while presenting themselves immaculately - their attention to detail was commendable. Their food presentation and knowledge of the cuisine and wines were also very impressive and I was genuinely sad to say goodbye to such a fantastic crew.

Food and drink: The airline has become well-known for its Book the Cook experience - where those flying in suites, first class, and business class can book specialty items that aren’t on the standard menu. Regular fliers will tell you the lobster thermidor, satay starter and Singapore laksa all top the list of choices.

The famous satay chicken starter on Singapore Airlines. Photo / Supplied

I decided to opt for that famous satay starter, the flavour of which was amazing and lived up to expectations, a prawn salad for my entree followed this. For the main I picked the king salmon which was beautifully cooked and met its match in its wine pairing. For dessert, I indulged in a fig ice cream that came highly recommended by the crew, and a fruit platter.

The food was presented beautifully and the portions were generous - the airline’s food reputation truly does come well-earned.

Entertainment: While I attempted to relax on the flight, the Wi-Fi was so good I found myself clearing emails and posting a few sneaky pictures to social media. There are also endless entertainment options, with business class passengers having up to 1800 entertainment options, including movies, TV box sets, music, games and apps. Each seat also comes with very fancy noise-cancelling headphones.

There were endless entertainment options available on the flight. Photo / Supplied

Arrival airport experience: Arrival was seamless, with no delays and flying through customs and baggage claim. Singapore Airport is well-known for its spectacular airport experience and it’s easy to see why - other countries should take note and model this magic formula they have created.

The best bit: The seat and the bed were so comfortable I landed feeling like I could have happily stayed on board for a few more hours. If you want luxurious travel that leaves you well-rested and ready to enjoy the first day on the ground, then this is it.

The worst bit: The realisation that once you’ve had an immaculate business class experience, it’s very, very hard to go back.

Final verdict: Fantastic crew, fantastic food and more comfort than you could imagine. A stunning experience for those with a business-class budget.

