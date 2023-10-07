Take a 45-minute day trip to Pig Island (Koh Madsum) from Koh Samui and swim with friendly pigs in clear waters. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the week: Koh Samui

Why you should go

While many flock to bustling Thailand cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Koh Samui offers a tropical escape. Nestled in southern Thailand, Koh Samui is best known for its idyllic beaches, lush scenery, and luxurious resorts. Right now is the wet season in Koh Samui but wait a short few months and visitors can enjoy all the benefits of the dry season, which runs from December to August. Koh Samui is also the only island in the Gulf of Thailand with its own airport.

Nestled in southern Thailand, Koh Samui is well known for its idyllic beaches. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots

At Chaweng Beach, (the longest beach on the east coast) enjoy the crystal-clear waters by day and its lively nightlife come dusk - if you’re the type. Rent a scooter to cruise with style. Explore Fisherman’s Village with its historical architecture and bustling night market (open daily 5pm-11pm), connecting seamlessly to Bophut Beach, one of Koh Samui’s finest. Refresh at Na Muang Waterfalls, a peaceful jungle oasis for swimming, hiking, and picnicking. Visit the Big Buddha Temple for panoramic views. Discover Ang Thong National Marine Park’s 42 islands, ideal for water sports and marine life exploration. Bask in the magnificent sunset at Lamai Beach (a laid-back Chaweng alternative). For something unique, take a 45-minute day trip to Pig Island (Koh Madsum) to swim with friendly pigs in clear waters.

Koh Madsum makes a great day trip from Koh Samui. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats

Koh Samui’s culinary scene is a mix of traditional Thai flavours and international fare. Start with Som Tum, a spicy papaya salad, and then move on to a rich Massaman Curry, a southern Thai dish with Muslim roots. Sip on Tom Kha Gai, an aromatic coconut milk-based soup with chicken. Don’t miss the seafood at beachside eateries — try the grilled snapper or succulent prawns. For a dining highlight, visit The Jungle Club, which offers hillside views alongside delicious food and signature cocktails. Top it all off with an authentic Khao Niew Mamuang (mango sticky rice) for a sweet finish and summer treat.

Don’t miss the seafood at beachside eateries in Koh Samui. Photo / Getty Images

For more things to do in Thailand, visit tourismthailand.org



