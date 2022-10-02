Golden Buddhas line the walls inside Wat Arun, The Temple of Dawn. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the Week: Bangkok

Why you should go: With its towering temples, stunning palaces, snack stalls and city streets buzzing with activity, you'll never get bored in Thailand's capital. Whether your goal is to tick off the sights or simply wander and see where the day takes you, there's something to discover at every turn.

The temples and gardens of the vast Grand Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots: Take in the ornate Grand Palace, where you'll find pristine gardens, ceremonial buildings and the sacred Wat Phra Kaeo, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Wat Pho boasts a giant gold-plated reclining Buddha statue, and ancient Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is a scenic sanctuary by the river. Shoppers should head for the enormous Chatuchak Weekend Market, or catch the action at one of the lively floating markets. With its traditional art and leafy pathways, The Jim Thompson House is a tranquil oasis. Depending on what you're into, backpacker party central, Khao San Rd, may be worth sighting for the sheer craziness of it, or avoiding altogether.

Best eats: Tasty, fresh and as spicy as you like, street food still reigns supreme in Bangkok, despite strict new policies on local vendors. Foodie hotspots include the Ratchada Train Market, Srinakarin Night Market, Chatuchak Weekend Market and the city's Chinatown at night. Favourite dishes include Pad Thai, Khanom Jeeb (steamed dumplings), Khanom Bueang (Thai crepes) and Roti Gluay (fried banana pancakes). For a movie moment, sip a (pricey) cocktail with panoramic city views at the Lebua Hotel's Sky Bar, famous for its appearance in The Hangover 2.

Street food vendors do a brisk trade in Bangkok. Photo / Getty Images

Getting there: Currently the best route to Bangkok is via Sydney, where Thai Airways offers a daily direct service. Travellers to Thailand must present an international vaccination certificate.

See tourismthailand.org for more.