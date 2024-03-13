One of the world’s most popular islands doesn't speak a word one day every year. But why? Photo/123rf

Bali, Indonesia, is one of the most popular holiday destinations amongst Kiwis - and for good reason. With a bustling nightlife, vibrant culture and lively locals, it’s no wonder the island is a firm favourite for a tropical escape.

However, did you know that the ever-popular Bali goes completely silent for one day a year? Here’s why.

The entire island of Bali falls silent on Nyepi Day, Balinese New Year.

Unlike Western culture, where people celebrate the new year with big parties, fireworks, drinking and staying up for the sunrise, Balinese Hindus have a quieter one, instead observing Nyepi or silence.

Balinese Hindus use the day for self-reflection over 24 hours, starting at 6 am. They are known to meditate, fast, turn off electricity and spend time with their families at home.

And who makes sure they do this? Local security officers, known as pecalong, patrol the streets to ensure no one goes out or breaks the rules.

No cars can be seen on the roads, bar the odd ambulance. The whole island comes to a standstill.

Balinese people praying during the hindu ceremony at night on Nyepi Day. Photo / Getty Images

Even if one doesn’t identify as a Balinese Hindu, all visitors to the island must adhere to the holiday’s rules during Nyepi.

Tourist attractions close, as does the airport, and hotel guests cannot check in or out during Nyepi.

Amanda Syrowatka, who owns the Viceroy Bali resort, ensures hotel guests are in the know when it comes to Balinese customs during this period.

She reveals that while there is one day of silence during this time, the weeks leading up to Balinese New Year are a popular time for visitors as travellers can experience special rituals that are sacred and unique to Bali culture.

What is Nyepi and how do people celebrate it?

Nyepi is a “Day of Silence” in Balinese culture that is celebrated every Isakawarsa (year) according to the Balinese calendar, which is 210 days long.

This year, the holiday was held on March 11.

The day before Nyepi is Ngrupuk. Local kids make large monster effigies called ogoh ogoh out of papier mache to represent evil spirits. They then parade them around, burn them and make loads of noise before embarking on their 24 hours of silence.

The day after Nyepi, Balinese children in Sesetan in South Bali practice the ceremony of omed-omedan or “The Kissing Ritual” to celebrate a new year.

The ceremony is performed to make friendships and keep peace and solidarity. Unsurprisingly, omed-omedan has become a popular time for Balinese singles to meet each other, with many couples owing their match to the annual tradition.

According to Professor Wayan Ari, a Bali native and School for International Training academic director, the Balinese New Year is a “day of self-introspection”.

“From the religious and philosophy point of view, Nyepi is meant to be a day of self-introspection to reflect on values of our humanity, love, patience and kindness that should be within ourselves for the rest of our lives.”















