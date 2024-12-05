Prince Harry has topped the Spotify charts in New Zealand this year. Photo / Composite / Getty Images
Spotify Wrapped has arrived for another year, offering New Zealanders a personalised look at their music, podcast and audiobook preferences over the past 12 months.
Spotify has once again released the data for New Zealand listeners at large, revealing the songs and artists that have dominated local playlists.
Six60 and L.A.B have again reigned supreme, while Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has surprisingly proven popular among Kiwi audiobook enthusiasts.
Spotify Wrapped has arrived for another year, bringing with it an influx of Instagram activity (“Wow, I can’t believe Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Drake were my most-streamed artists!”) and online debate (cue the “no one cares” trolls emerging from their holes).
A highly anticipated event on the Chronically Online Calendar, Spotify Wrapped presents a personalised panorama of each user’s listening habits of the past year, diarising their most-streamed songs, artists, podcasts and for premium subscribers, audiobooks, in an eye-catching audio-visual format.
But Spotify Wrapped is also a snapshot of pop culture and the zeitgeist at large, chronicling the most popular music and digital media of the past 12 months. Data is also broken down by country, providing insight into what its userbase has most heavily consumed.
And when it comes to international heavyweights ... again, Kiwis are a predictable bunch. New Zealand’s top five most-streamed artists of 2024 included Drake, Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Eminem respectively. Who is number one, you might ask?
Let’s take a deeper look into the music and media that defined New Zealand’s 2024.
Most-streamed songs
It’s no surprise Six60 and L.A.B both make appearances here, given what we already know. Six60’s iconic 2011 anthem, Don’t Forget Your Roots, snagged fourth place, while L.A.B’s In the Air and Mr Reggae took second and fifth. Third was a wildcard: Brutha Rodz' Heart of a Lion.
And in first place ...
The 2023 radio staple, Blue Eyed Māori by Corella.
When it comes to international artists, TikTok anthem and certified earworm Million Dollar Baby by Tommy Richman came in fourth, followed by the song of the Northern Hemisphere summer, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso. Lose Control by Teddy Swims and Too Sweet by Hozier were in second and third place respectively.
As for the winner ...
That coveted spot was filled by Benson Boone’s 2024 banger, Beautiful Things. What an alliteration.
New Zealand’s most diverse category, 2024’s most popular podcasts were an intriguing blend of raunch, real-life stories, (sometimes questionable) neuroscience, and ... a whole lot of Rogan.
The Joe Rogan Experience (which was also Spotify’s No. 1 podcast worldwide for the fifth year in a row) was followed by The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, The Morning Shift, Call Her Daddy, and Huberman Lab.