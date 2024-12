I enjoyed the atmosphere throughout the book and the sense that something isn’t right in Prythian. I also liked how it showed what lines you will cross to survive.

Feyre finds herself falling in love with Tamlin and his court, but to keep them safe she will face trials and imprisonment.

During this time, she learns more about herself and the world she now lives in. If you like fantasy and romance with a hint of suspense and danger, I suggest giving A Court of Thorns and Roses a read.

Available now at Central Hawke’s Bay College Library and other outlets near you.