Hoover has sold 8.6 million print books in 2022 alone, and many of her current best-sellers came out years ago - a rarity in publishing. Photo / Allison V. Smith, The New York Times

“Every person with a heartbeat should read this book.”

So declares a quote on the front cover of American author Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, It Ends With Us.

First published in 2016, the 43-year-old sold more than 216,000 copies of the book last year alone – thanks, in large part, to it going viral on #booktok, the corner of TikTok devoted to reading.

It Ends With Us is one title bound to pop up, again and again, if you search the hashtag. Thousands of mostly young women film themselves reading the book, crying in response to certain chapters, and gushing about how much the book “changed” their life.

The novel follows the fictional life of Lily Bloom, who was raised in an abusive home, then grew up and fell into a violent relationship herself with Ryle, a doctor.

Like most of Hoover’s books, It Ends With Us is centred around abuse by a toxic man, yet it’s largely been marketed as a romance. Critics have recently pointed out it “romanticises domestic violence”.

“Like too many books and movies, It Ends With Us feeds into the very structures of toxic masculinity that it purports to combat,” Jennie Young wrote in a September op-ed for Ms Magazine.

“It romanticises red flags and glorifies a charismatic-but-dangerous man (he’s complicated! he’s damaged!) and it ultimately delivers a decidedly anti-feminist message.”

One of the most disturbing incidents in the book involves Ryle’s discovery that Lily has kept a refrigerator magnet given to her by a high school boyfriend, prompting him to become enraged with jealousy.

What eventuates is a rape attempt that results in multiple physical injuries, including a scream-inducing bite and a headbutt that knocks Lily unconscious. Throughout the attack, Ryle remains “disturbingly calm”.

It’s a distressing scene, yet Hoover’s novels do not come without a warning about the scenarios they depict.

“Colleen Hoover has no moral or ethical obligation to write role models, and we don’t need to agree with the actions of a fictional heroine,” Young wrote.

Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us became a TikTok sensation over night. Photo / Instagram

“But the scope of Hoover’s platform and the age of her readers renders her books fair game for honest critique, and for reasons I still don’t understand, It Ends With Us keeps getting a pass.”

Another article, titled Let’s Leave Colleen Hoover Behind in 2023, echoed the sentiment, calling out Hoover’s responsibility to the demographic consuming her work.

“Hoover has curated an audience of young, impressionable minds, and the last thing they need to learn is that abusive relationships are okay and to be expected,” the author noted.

But it was Hoover’s announcement in January that she would release a colouring book inspired by It Ends With Us – and presumably featuring its most popular characters and moments from the book – that has copped her the most criticism.

The backlash was quick, with fans concerned she was making light of topics like domestic violence and gaslighting by publishing something in such an “infantile” format.

“How can you write a book about domestic abuse, about gaslighting, about general emotional manipulation, and then think to yourself, you know what I should make to commemorate this? A colouring book,” one TikTok user said.

“I think taking a story such as that from It Ends With Us and adding it with a colouring book completely diminishes the story, it completely diminishes the message that you’re trying to send about domestic violence because you’re mixing it with something childish.”

The author ultimately announced the colouring book had been pulled, acknowledging in a statement on Instagram that she could “absolutely see how this was tone-deaf”.

“I hear you guys and I agree with you. No excuses. No finger-pointing. I have contacted the publisher to let them know I would prefer we don’t move forward with it. Thank you for the respectful discourse and accountability. Nothing but love.”

There was then further furore when it was announced Blake Lively had signed on to play Lily in the book’s upcoming film adaptation.

Blake Lively will play the book's protagonist Lily in the upcoming film adaptation. Photo / Getty Images

While most of the upset was over the star not fitting fans’ vision of the character, others were angry Lively had chosen to align herself with Hoover given the recent controversy.

As for whether Hoover does “romanticise” abusive relationships, some readers have noted online that books like hers have shifted their perspective on the issue, or helped them in their own recovery from a similar situation.

“I’ve heard from readers who left terrible situations that my books inspired them to do so – that’s the most amazing thing I could ever hope to happen,” Hoover told TIME last year.

“That just sharing stories could really help change another person’s life – the weight of that is immense, but if I’ve helped one person in any way, that’s something really special.”

Psychologist Juli Fraga told the publication that readers who have experienced domestic abuse or other trauma also often appreciate seeing themselves reflected back in a storyline – such representation can help them feel less isolated and temper the feeling of being “other”.

“They’re looking for themselves in the story. Hearing that somebody’s experiences were similar to yours, or even worse than yours, can help you feel less alone – even if it’s merely in a book of fiction.”