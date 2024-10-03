Singer Stan Walker has released his latest single Back to the River.

Revered Māori artist Stan Walker has released his latest single Back to the River tonight - the final piece to his musical trilogy I am Māori and Māori Ki Te Ao.

Walker (Tūhoe, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pūkenga, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāi Tahu) says the track ends a seven year journey as the prequel and final addition to the trilogy.

“It’s an exciting moment for me, both musically and personally as I close this trilogy, this chapter,” says Walker.

The Back to the River music video was released at 9pm on YouTube. The video signifies Walker’s return to his awa (river) and coming full circle to begin his healing journey with his whānau by his side.

Walker says the first line that guided the track in the writing process was “take me back to the river”. When that line was complete, Walker knew the song would take him back to a place of healing.