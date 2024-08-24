Sabrina Carpenter was left stunned after she ended up facing ‘every girl’s worst nightmare’ in her latest interview with Apple Music 1’s Kiwi host Zane Lowe.

In a moment reminiscent of when Ryan Gosling pulled out a guitar on Margot Robbie in Barbie, Sabrina Carpenter faced her face own version of “every girls worst nightmare” in her latest interview.

We’ve all been there, enjoying the company of a man when he suddenly feels like the need to demonstrate just how thoughtful and creative he is by whipping out his ... guitar.

Carpenter, who released her acclaimed new album Short ‘n Sweet on Friday, sat down for a chat with Zane Lowe, completely unaware that he was about to make things awkward.

Auckland-born Lowe is a DJ and radio host who moved to Britain in 1997, working for the likes of MTV, XFM, and BBC Radio 1 in various presenting roles.