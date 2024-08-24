“I’m not going to sing at you”, cooed Lowe while slow strumming a chord on repeat. “But I’m gonna talk about where things start”.
Carpenter then pulled a bemused expression and muttered: “Okay ... while ... singing”.
Appearing to try and draw some deep meaning from his actions, Lowe pulled a pensive expression while looking up at the ceiling and explained: “There’s a lot of ways to start an interview, and there’s a lot of ways to start a song”.
“Oh no ... I’m going to cry,” replied Carpenter while nervously smiling.
Fans rushed to comment on the interview, and while many praised the chat overall and enjoyed Lowe’s well-thought-out questions, many couldn’t resist poking fun at the awkward opening.
“The fear in her eyes when that man pulls out a guitar is every girl’s worst nightmare,” laughed one fan.
“Omg, watch the scene in the Barbie movie where the Kens play guitar for Barbie and you’ll understand,” joked another.
A third commented that Carpenter made the moment watchable, remarking: “Yeah … its kind of a nightmare, but her reaction made it”.
Another added: “I cringe every time Zane does this!”