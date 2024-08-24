Advertisement
Apple Music 1′s Kiwi host Zane Lowe opens Sabrina Carpenter interview with a serenade

By Joshua Haigh
Popstar Sabrina Carpenter shares awkward moment with interviewer Zane Lowe. Video / Apple Music

Sabrina Carpenter was left stunned after she ended up facing ‘every girl’s worst nightmare’ in her latest interview with Apple Music 1’s Kiwi host Zane Lowe.

In a moment reminiscent of when Ryan Gosling pulled out a guitar on Margot Robbie in Barbie, Sabrina Carpenter faced her face own version of “every girls worst nightmare” in her latest interview.

We’ve all been there, enjoying the company of a man when he suddenly feels like the need to demonstrate just how thoughtful and creative he is by whipping out his ... guitar.

Carpenter, who released her acclaimed new album Short ‘n Sweet on Friday, sat down for a chat with Zane Lowe, completely unaware that he was about to make things awkward.

Auckland-born Lowe is a DJ and radio host who moved to Britain in 1997, working for the likes of MTV, XFM, and BBC Radio 1 in various presenting roles.

He joined Apple in 2015 after the megacompany hired him as the global creative director for their new radio station, Apple Music 1 (previously Beats 1).

Sabrina Carpenter’s interview with Zane Lowe for Apple began rather awkwardly. Photo / YouTube @AppleMusic
“Oh no, what’s happening,” spluttered the nervous pop star as Lowe grabbed his guitar from under the desk.

“Are you going to serenade me? Are you going to sing at me?” she quizzed while appearing to grow increasingly nervous.

“I’m not going to sing at you”, cooed Lowe while slow strumming a chord on repeat. “But I’m gonna talk about where things start”.

Carpenter then pulled a bemused expression and muttered: “Okay ... while ... singing”.

Appearing to try and draw some deep meaning from his actions, Lowe pulled a pensive expression while looking up at the ceiling and explained: “There’s a lot of ways to start an interview, and there’s a lot of ways to start a song”.

“Oh no ... I’m going to cry,” replied Carpenter while nervously smiling.

Lowe pulled a guitar out in a moment reminiscent of the scene from Barbie. Photo / YouTube @AppleMusic
Fans rushed to comment on the interview, and while many praised the chat overall and enjoyed Lowe’s well-thought-out questions, many couldn’t resist poking fun at the awkward opening.

“The fear in her eyes when that man pulls out a guitar is every girl’s worst nightmare,” laughed one fan.

“Omg, watch the scene in the Barbie movie where the Kens play guitar for Barbie and you’ll understand,” joked another.

A third commented that Carpenter made the moment watchable, remarking: “Yeah … its kind of a nightmare, but her reaction made it”.

Another added: “I cringe every time Zane does this!”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald

