A post was also shared by Pop Base, a pop culture news source, who’s account has over 1.5 million followers.

Robbie and her husband, Ackerley, are yet to comment on the speculation. However, multiple sources close to the couple have told People magazine they are expecting their first child together.

The couple have been together since 2014 after they met while working on the film Suite Française in 2013. Robbie starred in the film, while her husband worked on set as an assistant director.

Discussing details of their relationship with People magazine, Robbie said she was the “ultimate single gal” and would want to “vomit” at the thought of a relationship, “and then this crept up on me”.

MARGOT ROBBIE IS PREGNANT OMG pic.twitter.com/Y9Wf2I7NpI — ໊ (@addictionmargot) July 7, 2024

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”

The couple went on to marry in 2016 and have chosen to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Despite this, they work closely together and co-own the production company LuckyCap Entertainment.

It comes after Robbie told Deadline she plans to “disappear” for a while because she believes audiences are “sick” of seeing her after Barbie, which was such a huge global hit last year.

Speaking to the news outlet, she said: “Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie have been together since 2014. Photo / Getty Images

“No, the producing is 24/7, but on the acting side, this is the longest I haven’t acted on a set, because we finished Barbie in October of 2022. So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened.

“I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while,” she said adding, “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’

“I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”











