“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”
The couple went on to marry in 2016 and have chosen to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye.
Despite this, they work closely together and co-own the production company LuckyCap Entertainment.
It comes after Robbie told Deadlineshe plans to “disappear” for a while because she believes audiences are “sick” of seeing her after Barbie, which was such a huge global hit last year.
Speaking to the news outlet, she said: “Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break.
“No, the producing is 24/7, but on the acting side, this is the longest I haven’t acted on a set, because we finished Barbie in October of 2022. So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened.
“I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while,” she said adding, “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’
“I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”