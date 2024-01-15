Aussie actress Margot Robbie has shared concerns the public is growing tired of her. Photo / AP

Margot Robbie has shocked fans with her latest comment confessing she thinks she should “probably disappear” for a while.

The 33-year-old actress - who has had a huge couple of months with the success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in which she stars as the lead actress - is planning a break from starring in movies because she thinks audiences are “sick” of seeing her after her the film which was such a huge global hit last summer.

Speaking to Deadline, she said: “Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break.

“No, the producing is 24/7, but on the acting side, this is the longest I haven’t acted on a set, because we finished Barbie in October of 2022. So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened.

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros.

“I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while,” she said adding, “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’

“I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”

Robbie’s remarks caused a stir among fans who rushed to social media to share their surprise at her decision. One person wrote: “Imagine being sick of seeing a beautiful, talented and intelligent actress like Margot on a huge screen.”

While another added: “I want more movies from her, she’s incredibly talented. But if you think her observations about celebrity fatigue are baseless, you weren’t on Tumblr when everyone turned on Jennifer Lawrence. It’s a weird phenomenon that I’ve seen happen over and over with internet darlings.”

The fan was referring to Silver Linings Playbook star Jennifer Lawrence, who, after her Oscars success in 2012, decided to step back from screens and took over a year to sign onto another project.

At the time, she said: “I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right.”

Robbie’s production company Lucky Chap has made two movies with Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, and while the Wolf of Wall Street actress would love to work with the director on one of her films, she is trying to be “unselfish” and doesn’t want her own hectic schedule to “hold up” the director’s work.

She admitted: “It’s a real act of self-control not to snatch up all the roles with her scripts, because all of them are so delicious.

“I’m trying to be really unselfish, because as truly tempting as they all are, we really didn’t start this company to make star vehicles.

Margot Robbie's production company Lucky Chap was behind the 2023 black comedy psychological thriller Saltburn. Photo / Chiabella James, Prime Video

“I also definitely never want to hold up a production. When Emerald has got a script ready to go, it’s ready to go. It’s not development. It’s not like, ‘Oh, in a year and a half we’ll start piecing this together.’

“So, unless that lines up perfectly, I’m not going to be the person that holds it up.”

Robbie is also keen to direct eventually.

She said: “I really do want to direct. I’ve felt like I wanted to direct for about the last seven years. But I’ve always seen it as a privilege, not a right. I’ve been slowly working towards the feeling that I’ve earned the right to direct, and I feel I’m getting close to that feeling now ...

“I’m not in any rush, because I feel that there’ll never be enough time to learn all the things I want to learn before I take that plunge, but I definitely have that itch, and it’s growing too strong. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to hold off.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald