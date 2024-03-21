The Aussie star is set to bring another huge franchise to the big screen. Photo / AP

Margot Robbie is said to be bringing another huge franchise to the big screen in the wake of her Barbie success.

Despite the Mattel doll-inspired film grossing US$1.446 billion ($2.392 billion) at the box office, Robbie isn’t putting her feet up yet, with her sights on one of the most popular computer games of all time.

The Sims, which was first released in 2000, quickly became a global sensation, selling a mind-blowing 200 million copies and still flying off shelves to this day.

Now, director Kate Herron, who was at the helm of season one of Marvel’s Loki, is set to head the project as well as write the screenplay with Briony Redman. And Robbie is set to nab a producer role on the film, reports news.com.au.

The life simulation computer game sees gamers choose personality traits, skills, and relationships for their avatar or Sim. As the game progresses, much like real life, the Sim experiences the mundane aspects of daily life such as preparing meals and furnishing a home.

Similarly to Barbie, The Sims have no autonomy and their lives are depicted by the player, who lives out their fantasies via their avatars.

It is not yet known when the movie may hit screens and who could potentially star in the flick.

This isn’t the first time a project based on The Sims has surfaced. Fox initially planned to release a movie about the life simulation game in 2007, however, the film never made it through production as it was cancelled after the Disney-Fox merger in 2019.

Fans have flooded social media, with some praising the new project and others confused about just how the film will look.

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “OMG this better be true, I can’t wait!” while another chimed in, tweeting: “It’s gonna be as big as Barbie”.

However, some were less excited about the announcement, with one person writing on X: “How is this even going to work lol.”

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie.

Recently, Robbie surprised fans in an interview when she said she had decided to “disappear” from acting for the time being.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break,’” she revealed to Deadline. “I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while.”

Robbie added: “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’ I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”