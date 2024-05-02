Anne Hathaway covered her face in embarrassment during awkward interview moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo / Youtube

Anne Hathaway was left covering her face in embarrassment after a recent interview took an uncomfortable turn.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to promote her upcoming film The Idea of You, the star was left embarrassed after she asked if anyone in the audience had read the book her new film was adapted from.

After being met with silence, the show’s host quipped, “No, we don’t read. This is The Tonight Show. You want to go to Stephen Colbert if you want to get people to read books. Lame!” He jokingly added, “We do Audible here.”

Quickly covering her face, the much-loved actress laughed and took a moment to recover before moving on from the faux pas.

Making light of the situation later in the show, Hathaway joked: “What’s a book?”

Fans rushed to X to praise the actress, with one writing: “This is seriously so funny I can’t stop thinking about it. Anne is fighting for her life up there and handling it like a pro.”

A second person wrote: “Her actual shock in that moment ... so good,” while a third couldn’t help but admit: “That was a genuinely funny moment from Fallon”.

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You.

It comes just days after the Oscar-winner made the surprise revelation that she hasn’t had an alcoholic drink in over five years.

Speaking to the New York Times, the Princess Diaries star said she quit drinking in 2019, “I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober.” She added: “That feels like a milestone to me.”

She was open about it at the time, discussing it during an appearance The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hathaway explained that her then 2-year-old son inspired her to quit and she planned to be teetotal for 18 years.

“I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings,” she told the show.

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman have two sons.