It’s the most wonderful time of the year, New Zealand.

Not because we have officially reached the final month of the year and are very close to soaking up those summer rays, throwing our work out the window and filling up our cup both physically and metaphorically.

But because Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped.

The campaign has become a highly anticipated event each year, with users of the music platform receiving their personalised kaleidoscope of top artists, songs, albums and podcasts.

For the next three days, Instagram is going to be full of everyone’s wrapped, and it’s this time you realise what friends you want to go on a summer roadie with and what friends you’ll be leaving at home. Just kidding.

The campaign is a highlight of the year but if you aren’t ready to face the music and see all the tunes that carried you through 2022, how about a soft launch?

Spotify has released its yearly Spotify Wrapped campaign. Photo / Spotify

Alongside a personal wrap, Spotify has released a wrap for New Zealand, so let’s take a look at the year as it was - get it? Because Harry Styles As It Was took the spot as Aotearoa’s most streamed track.

Okay, no more dad jokes, let’s get down to business.

Here is New Zealand’s year in music:

Most streamed local artist:

This is a toughie for us Kiwis because we have some of the best musicians in the world. Lorde, Six 60, Drax Project, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Scribe, the list goes on and on and on. But there can only be one who gets the most streamed local artist crown.

Drum roll please.

Clearly, dominating the radio wasn’t enough because Six 60 has also dominated Spotify, and that’s not all. Their self-titled album has secured the spot as Aotearoa’s most streamed album.

The runner-ups:

2. L.A.B

3. Stan Walker

4. Katchafire

5. Sons of Zion

Most streamed local artist songs:

New Zealand has a very clear winner with this one because they have taken out not one, not two, but four of the five spots in this category.

Reggae band and summer festival alum, L.A.B have more than earned their place as the country’s most streamed local artist songs with their tunes, In the Air, Mr Reggae, Controller and Under the Sun.

We love to see it.

The runner-ups:

5. Cool It Down by Coterie

L.A.B ARE Kiwi music heavyweights.

Top streamed artist:

You’re never going to guess this one… Kidding. Of course, you will. The top streamed artist for Kiwis this year is the one, the only, the love and break-up ballad queen, Taylor Swift.

It’s true the star released only one album this year, Midnights, but her older albums are not only timeless but an easy listen for every generation so it’s no surprise she was the artist who dominated the charts this year.

Siri, play All Too Well (10-minute version).

The runner-ups:

2. Drake

3. Ed Sheeran

4. Eminem

5. Kanye West

Top streamed track:

Following the release of his latest hit album, Harry’s House, the musical icon Harry Styles’ single As It Was, resonated so well with Kiwis that it became their favourite track of the entire year.

Ah, Styles, we fell in love with you all the back in 2010 when you dominated the world in One Direction, and you have gone from strength to strength since. You truly are one for the history books.

The runner-ups:

2. Cold Heart – PNAU Remix by Elton John

3. Heat Waves by Glass Animals

4. Down Under ft Colin Hay by Luude

5. First Class by Jack Harlow

