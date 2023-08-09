Meghan Markle attended Taylor Swifts Eras concert in Los Angeles this week. Photos / Getty Images

It appears not even losing a $41 million Spotify deal can keep Meghan Markle from having a good time.

Spotted at Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles concert earlier this week, according to People magazine, Markle was seen leaping from her chair and singing along to You Belong with Me.

As Swift announced to the crowd, “Let’s go back to high school!” Markle appeared thrilled to be up and dancing along to the 2008 hit.

Meghan Markle was reportedly thrilled as Taylor Swift introduced one of her "high school" era hits. Photo / Getty Images

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, attended Swift’s California leg of her Eras tour with a friend while her husband, Prince Harry, was in Japan for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo.

Markle’s outing follows the couple’s loss of their multi-million-dollar Spotify deal which meant amid never seeing their full pay packet, the duchess’ podcast, Archetypes, will not be renewed.

Initially the Daily Mail reported the decision to cancel the podcast came down to Spotify making big changes and revamping its output.

However, sources close to the audio giant have since revealed the royals didn’t meet the productivity requirements to receive the full payout, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Despite this, Markle is believed to still be planning more podcasts via a different platform.

Meghan's Archetypes podcast has been cancelled along with the multi-million-dollar deal she had procured with her husband, Prince Harry. Photo / Spotify

And it appears her attendance at Swift’s concert means there’s no bad blood between the celebrities even though it was reported last month that Markle’s “personal” invitation to Swift to appear on her podcast was turned down.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Markle wrote a “personal letter” asking Swift but received a rejection via the pop star’s representative.

Markle’s appearance at Swift’s concert sees her joins a long list of celebrities who have attended the sold-out shows since she began touring in Arizona in March.

Others that have been spotted include Josh Gad, Gigi Hadid, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan, Simu Liu, Eddie Vedder, Noah Kahan, Jennifer Garner, Toni Collette, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Drew Barrymore, Max Greenfield, Channing Tatum, Gayle King and Julia Roberts.

Emma Stone, Taylor Lautner, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were also in attendance at Tuesday’s night show. Swift’s close friend Selena Gomez was also in the crowd with her 10-year-old sister Gracie.

When it was announced Swift would not be travelling to New Zealand to perform, fans expressed outrage amid a frenzy to purchase tickets to her Melbourne and Sydney shows.



