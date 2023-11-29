Seamus Marten and Steven Holloway host the hugely successful Kiwi podcast, Between Two Beers.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, New Zealand.

Not because we have officially reached the final month of the year and are very close to soaking up those summer rays, throwing our work out the window and filling up our cup both physically and metaphorically.

Nope, it’s not that. Instead, we have all gathered here today because Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped.

The campaign has become a highly anticipated event each year, with users of the music platform receiving their personalised kaleidoscope of top artists, songs, albums and podcasts. But also because social media goes absolutely wild begging everyone not to judge them for their music and podcast choices and it just feels like everyone is really united.

Don’t believe me? Just look at these tweets:

please don’t make fun of me when daisy jones and the six is in my spotify wrapped — ashley ray (@theashleyray) November 28, 2023

before u see my spotify wrapped this year remember that my life crumbled into ruins and then things were beautiful and then it crumbled into ruins and then things were beautiful and then — paloma (@boyishspit) November 26, 2023

The campaign is a highlight of the year but if you aren’t ready to face the music and see all the tunes that carried you through 2023, how about a soft launch?

Alongside a personal wrap, Spotify has released a wrap for New Zealand, and it’s full of jaw dropping surprises - and some not so jaw-dropping non-surprises, but let’s all shake it off and take a look at the year as it was - get it? Because Taylor Swift took the spot as Aotearoa’s most streamed artist for the year.

Okay, no more dad jokes, let’s get down to business.

Here is New Zealand’s year in music:

Top Podcasts in New Zealand:

Before we get to music, a quick intermission.

If you haven’t listened to Between Two Beers Podcast, where have you been? It’s landed the number nine spot in the Top Podcasts in New Zealand and covers every single topic imaginable. Hosted by Steven Holloway and Seamus Marten, they talk to some really cool people like Jack Tame, the Topp twins and - you know what? There are really too many to name, so just go check them out.

They may have come runners up to The Joe Rogan Experience who landed the top spot, Call Her Daddy who came second and Huberman Lab who got third, but they’ll always be winners in our eyes.

Okay, this time: Here is New Zealand’s year in music:

Most streamed local artist:

This is a toughie for us Kiwis because we have some of the best musicians in the world. Lorde, Six60, Drax Project, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Scribe, the list goes on and on and on. But there can only be one who gets the most streamed local artist crown.

Drum roll please.

Clearly, dominating the radio wasn’t enough because Six60 has also dominated Spotify, and that’s not all. Their self-titled album has secured the spot as Aotearoa’s third most streamed album.

Six60 have topped Kiwi charts yet again.

The runner-ups:

2. L.A.B

3. Sons of Zion

4. Katchafire

5. Lorde

Most streamed local songs:

New Zealand has a very clear winner with this one because they have taken out not one, not two, but four of the five spots in this category. Did someone say deja vu? Yes, me because the exact same thing happened last year.

Reggae band and summer festival alum, L.A.B have more than earned their place as the country’s most streamed local artist songs with their tunes, In the Air, Take It Away, Mr Reggae, and Controller.

We love to see it.

The runner-ups:

5. Don’t Forget Your Roots, Six60

Stu Kora and Joel Shadbolt of L.A.B - I mean, how can you not love them? Photo / Andy Jackson

Top streamed artist:

Clearly Kiwis dislike change because our top streamed artist has retained her status and you’re never going to guess who it is… Kidding. Of course, you will. It’s the one, the only, the love and break-up ballad queen, Taylor Swift.

After releasing Midnights (The Till Dawn Edition), 1989 (Taylor’s Version), breaking up with her long time love, Joe Alwyn, embarking on The Eras Tour, and going on to date the AFL icon, Travis Kelce, us Kiwis thought, yeah, you know what? She deserves another win, if you’re going to slay you may as well slay hard.

Siri, play Mastermind.

The runner-ups:

2. Drake

3. The Weeknd

4. Ed Sheeran

5. SZN

It's Taylor Swift's world, we're just living in it. Photo / AP

Top streamed song:

Kaylee Bell said “it’s a good time to be female in music right now,” and she’s not wrong. While we would love to say our Kiwi country star took out the win for this category, it was actually another country pop star, Miley Cyrus.

Sure she sings “I can love me better” in the country’s Top Streamed song, Flowers but the truth is, no one loves Cyrus quite like us Kiwis.

The runner-ups:

2. Kill Bill, SZA

3. Boy’s a liar Pt.2, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

4. Last Night, Morgan Wallen

5. Sure Thing, Miguel

Spotify Wrapped is now available on Spotify.