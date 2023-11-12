Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have shared a very sweet kiss moments after her Argentina show. Photo / Getty Images

These two lovebirds have style.

Taylor Swift has sent fans into a frenzy after she ran off stage and planted a kiss on her boyfriend Travis Kelce following her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires.

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker performed a gig at the Argentine capital’s Estadio River Plate on Saturday night and celebrated afterwards by rushing into the arms of the NFL star and embracing him.

The adorable moment was captured by thousands of eagle eyes fans with many taking to social media to share their excitement as it marked the very first time the couple have been spotted locking lips since they began dating in October.

One person shared a video of the kiss writing, “She’s finally living her golden life”, with another fan commenting, “this feels real. I’m so happy for them. They give me all the warm fuzzies”, a third added, “Oh this is too cute”.

It wasn’t the only moment from the show that sent fans into a love-filled frenzy, elsewhere, Swift made a very subtle - but very telling change - to the lyrics in her song ‘Karma’ to reflect her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Where the lyrics originally say, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me”, Swift changed things up instead singing: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Swift’s display of affection comes after the couple were spotted having dinner together in the city on Friday after Kelce had arrived in South America on the same day.

The pair dined at a private room at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires - after the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer’s gig was postponed until Sunday due to bad weather - and were joined by Swift’s father Scott Kingsley Swift.

An insider told People that Kelce was “beaming” during the evening and that he and Taylor, 33, had “looked so cute on their low-key date night”.

The source added: “They also left holding hands... and the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out.”

Kelce had previously hinted to his brother Jason Kelce during an episode of their podcast that he was heading to join Swift in Argentina for the start of the Latin American leg of her record-breaking tour.

The 34-year-old NFL star told New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce: “I might just say f*** it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”