The multi-Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift couldn’t just shake off another chance to watch rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce on the football field.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff on Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

SportsNet New York (SNY) posted a video of Swift entering the stadium’s security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

Last week Swift was also spotted at a game supporting the Chiefs. Photo / Getty Images

Swift’s appearance comes a week after she was at Arrowhead Stadium — decked out in red and white — to watch the Chiefs’ 41-10 rout of the Chicago Bears at home in a suite alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to watch the game and apparently had to see more of Kelce and the Chiefs in action.

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. NBC played a commercial for the tour about 20 minutes before kickoff.

MetLife Stadium is a familiar spot for Swift, who performed three sold-out concerts there in May.

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship. Kelce said on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast earlier this week that Swift “looked amazing” at the game.

Taylor Swift was spotted with Travis Kelce after an NFL game. Photo / TikTok

“Everybody was talking about her and in a great light,” Kelce said of her time spent in the suite.

“And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kelce had invited Swift to that game after trying — and failing — to give her a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour made its stop in Kansas City.



