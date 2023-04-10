The couple's shock split was rumoured to be due to a major difference between them. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s rumoured break-up shocked fans over the weekend and now a source has come forward claiming they know the real reason for the split.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source close to the 33-year-old hitmaker and 32-year-old British actor has claimed the couple decided to end their relationship after six years due to a major difference in their careers.

“The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced.” The source said.

They went on to say the difference in social status ultimately “drove them apart” and the couple “realised they were not on the same page anymore.”

The couple were rarely photographed together. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years.”

The couple – who have been romantically linked since 2016 – reportedly began to struggle to connect after the pandemic with the source adding, “Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent,” and while they “tried everything” to make it work, they ultimately made the difficult choice to end their relationship.

A source later told People Magazine that the two grew apart because “the differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together,” adding their romance began when Swift was “retreating from the world during Reputation,” and they were in a safe bubble which has now popped as she returns to the limelight.

The source also claimed it was Swift who ended the relationship stating she “didn’t see them working out in the long run.”

“They are friendly. She doesn’t have anything bad to say about Joe. They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now.”

It comes after fans noticed what they believe to be a major clue the couple had split during one of her Eras tour shows last week.

Swift is known for dropping “Easter eggs” in her songs, shows and social media posts and her most recent one is believed to have happened during a show last week when she changed her setlist to include the song Champagne Problems.

The song was famously co-written by Swift and Alwyn and follows the story of a couple coming to terms with a failed proposal after the hopeful groom’s family were opening bottles of champagne.

Taking to the stage the pop star made the last-minute change and appeared emotional during the performance causing fans to speculate the song may have been about the former couple’s own relationship.

Fans flooded social media with theories with one saying, “Will Joe and Taylor break up because Joe really wanted to Marry her and Taylor didn’t, that’s why she cried in champagne problems at the time of “I never was ready so I watch you go”.

Another person commented, “What if champagne problems really was about her and Joe?? and so then midnight rain prob was about him too.”

Swift’s song Midnight Rain was released on her latest album Midnights and references leaving behind a healthy relationship to avoid settling.

News of the couple’s rumoured break up was announced last week with Entertainment Tonight reporting they parted ways amicably and that it was “not dramatic.

“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” an insider said of his apparent absence from Swift’s current Eras tour.