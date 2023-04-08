Taylor Swift is in the middle of her Eras tour as reports claim the singer has split from her long-term partner, Joe Alwyn. (Photo / AP

Pop star Taylor Swift has allegedly called it quits with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

According to the Daily Mail the Lavender Haze singer, 33, and British actor Alwyn, 32, have pulled the plug after six years - and several songs about their relationship.

US news outlet Entertainment Tonight (ET) reports the pair have parted ways amicably and that it was “not dramatic.

“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” an insider said of his apparent absence from Swift’s current Eras tour.

After Swift’s string of high-profile relationships, including Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and John Mayer, it appeared she was doing things differently with Alwyn as the pair stayed out of the limelight and remained tight-lipped about their union.

During their time as a couple, which is understood to have begun in 2016, they never appeared on a red carpet together.

And in July last year, Swift used her music to deny rumours that the pair were engaged.

In the lyrics of the track Lavender Haze, the first on her 10th studio album Midnights, Swift sings:

“All they keep asking me/ Is if I’m gonna be your bride/ The only kinda girl they see/ Is a one night or a wife ...

“I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say/ The 1950s s*** they want from me.”

Alwyn was also listed as a co-writer on Swift’s latest album, credited with a pen name William Bowery and worked on her previous offerings Folklore and Evermore.

It is understood Swifts track Sweet Nothing, also co-written by Alwyn, was a window into their romance with the lines:

“I found myself running home to your sweet nothings, I’ll take their pushing, shoving. You’re in the kitchen humming, all that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing.”

The alleged former couple are yet to make an official statement about their relationship but last week a source told People everything was fine between them.
















