Rough Guides' readers have voted for the world's most beautiful countries, with New Zealand coming in at No 1.

The people have spoken: New Zealand is the most beautiful country in the world.

Avid readers and travel enthusiasts of roughguides.com have made an impressive list of 20 of the world’s most beautiful countries, and the No 1 spot won’t come as a surprise to most Kiwis.

The list might be controversial, and your favourites may not rank highly on the list, but your Kiwi pride will surely swell as New Zealand dominates the list and ranks No 1.

The full list is as follows:

20. Japan

19. Slovenia

18. Portugal

17. Indonesia

16. India

15. Croatia

14. Argentina

13. Iceland

12. Chile

11. USA

10. South Africa

9. Greece

8. Australia

7. Norway

6. United Kingdom

Read on for the top five and discover why readers think New Zealand is so deserving of the top spot.

5. France

Home to amazing landscapes, France proves it’s more than its iconic Eiffel Tower. Visit the French Alps for majestic winter holidays, the Pyrenees for a lush tropical summer getaway, Provence every spring for the purple lavender fields, and the youngest city in France, the charming Montpellier. All of this beauty and more, as you indulge in good food, exquisite wine, beautiful beaches and culture.

France is more than just its Eiffel Tower. Photo / 123rf

4. Switzerland

Switzerland is well regarded for its spectacular scenery, and honestly, it does live up to expectations. The scenic country has impressed many adventure seekers and outdoor lovers because of its true “from screen to reality” beauty. With picturesque greenery and panoramic mountain views as a backdrop, Switzerland is a bucket list spot for hikers, nature lovers and tourists yearning get off the grid.

Enjoy the perfect blend of the green landscape and stunning mountain views in Switzerland. Photo /123rf

3. Canada

Canada has proven it is one of the most beautiful countries in the world after securing a spot in the top five list for two consecutive polls. Just like Switzerland, Canada is regularly hailed for its amazing scenic views, from the adventurous mountains of the Province of British Columbia to the otherworldly beauty of the Bay of Fundy and of course, the amazing Niagara Falls. If you get tired of the scenic views (but really, how could you?), the cities have a real charm too, with Toronto and Montreal boasting some of the best restaurants in the world.

Canada is well-known for stunning mountain views, especially for winter enthusiasts. Photo / 123rf

2. Italy

Many travellers have given Italy well-deserved kudos for being one of the most beautiful countries in the world. It’s also one of the most diverse countries for every type of traveller. Italy has something for everyone, whether you’re a nature enthusiast who would love the Dolomite mountains, a wine connoisseur who will enjoy strolling a Tuscan vineyard, or a beach buff keen to get a tan on the Amalfi Coast, Sicily, or Sardinia. Romantics visit the majestic cities of Rome, Florence and Venice, and of course, it’s an absolute haven for food lovers. There’s beauty to be found in a big bowl of carbonara.

Italy has something for everyone, including a number of majestic cities. Photo / 123rf

1. The most beautiful country in the world, New Zealand

But of course.

A place where nature, culture, and adventure meet, New Zealand is undeniably beautiful. There are plenty of reasons why, but let’s take a look at a few spots that keep people wanting more.

In the North Island of New Zealand, you’ll find the land where vibrant urban centres and myriad natural wonders coexist. Most tourists know Auckland, and luckily enough, Auckland visitors can experience the best of both worlds, with its stunning harbours and bustling cityscape. Just a short drive from Auckland lies the enchanting Waitakere Ranges, where lush rainforests and cascading waterfalls await. The North Island is also the home to the Hobbiton Movie Set, the dramatic volcanic landscapes of the Tongariro National Park, the pristine beaches of the Bay of Islands, otherworldly geothermal spots in Rotorua, and the majestic caves of Waitomo and Coromandel Peninsula.

Meanwhile, the South Island is eye candy in its own right. A paradise for travel enthusiasts, with its snow-capped mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and pristine wilderness. Queenstown, known as the adventure capital of the world, is a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike. It is surrounded by the Southern Alps and nestled on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, making Queenstown a hub for a variety of outdoor activities, from skiing and snowboarding in the winter at The Remarkables to hiking along the Moonlight Track and mountain biking at Coronet Peak in the summer.

It is also the home of the Eighth Wonder of the World, Milford Sound, a breathtaking fjord surrounded by towering cliffs, waterfalls and lush rainforest.

Needless to say, New Zealand truly is a country of unparalleled beauty, and the No 1 spot is well-deserved.

But you knew all that already, right?