New research has shown that AI can't agree on the top holiday spots in Europe. Photos / Unsplash

New research has attempted to understand the potential for different artificial intelligence programs to recommend holiday destinations. Comparison between the system responses shows leading AI systems don’t agree on the top getaway spots.

Forbes Advisor has asked two AI platforms to pick the most ideal holiday destination according to eight specific prompts, including romantic, cultured, beach, skiing, culinary, with friends and with family.

ChatGPT and Bard were asked to choose the best European destination for the purpose of those holidays. In response, each provided a short blurb detailing the aspects that led them to their decision. Notably, the AI showed particular preferences for destinations and often disagreed on which location would be the best to visit.

In choosing the most romantic holiday, ChatGPT selected Santorini, Greece, while Bard chose Paris, France. They both noted the scenery and architecture of the destination as key attractions.

For a “cultured holiday”, ChatGPT chose Florence, Italy, while Bard selected Rome in that country. Both AIs noted the “rich history” of the destinations. Alluding to the culture of Florence, ChatGPT suggested activities like “visiting the iconic Duomo and Uffizi Gallery” and “strolling along the picturesque streets lined with historic buildings”. Bard was slightly less specific, suggesting a visit to the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain.

For a beach-focused trip, Chat GPT pointed to Algarve, Portugal.

“With numerous picturesque seaside towns, water sports activities, and relaxing beach resorts, Algarve is perfect for soaking up the sun and enjoying a beach vacation.”

Meanwhile, Bard opted for Mykonos, Greece, with a more simple explanation.

”Mykonos is a beautiful Greek island with a lively nightlife and stunning beaches.”

For a culinary holiday, the AIs chose Lyon, France (ChatGPT) and Barcelona, Spain (Bard). For a ski trip, they highlighted Zermatt, Switzerland and Val Thorens, France. In considering a holiday with friends, the AIs picked Barcelona, Spain and Amsterdam. For family holidays, they chose Copenhagen, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Finally, for the best overall holiday destination of 2023, ChatGPT chose Paris, writing: “Paris is renowned for its romantic ambience, picturesque streets, and world-famous attractions such as the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Notre-Dame Cathedral. The city offers a perfect blend of art, culture, and gastronomy, with its elegant boulevards, charming cafes, and exquisite cuisine.”

Meanwhile, Bard applauded Rome, writing: “Rome is a city with a rich history and culture, with many famous landmarks to see, such as the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, and the Pantheon. It’s also home to some of the best food in the world, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy, from historical sites to museums to nightlife.”

The picks from the AIs, especially from Bard, were very light on detail. They both talked broadly about the various attractions you might visit in a certain location. While both AIs provided some detail around their choices, it’s not entirely clear what drives the pick of locations or where they have each acquired the relevant information to come to their conclusions.

Forbes Advisor’s travel insurance expert, Laura Howard, says, “It’s interesting to discover which places AIs select across various types of travel – and in fact that two of largest platforms, ChatGPT and Bard, only agree on one point, that Italy is the best country to visit for culture.

“Right now, however, the vast majority of us continue to rely on good old-fashioned web searches for our holiday research, whether that’s for destinations, flights, hotels or car hire.”

The research was conducted by Forbes Advisor and asked ChatGPT and Bard to respond to the same set of requests.

Artificial intelligence programs have previously been considered a potentially useful tool for travellers. In April this year, online travel company Expedia utilised ChatGPT as a travel adviser within their mobile app, allowing the program to answer simple user questions about, for example, the weather at their desired destination or the things they should pack to visit a particular location.