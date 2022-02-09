Onsen Hot Pools: The best romantic weekends away and travel deals going. Photo / Destination Queenstown

WINGS INCLUDED

Three nights at the beautiful, five-star Hilton Lake Taupo, plus a 10-minute seaplane flight over Lake Taupo, the local geothermal area and Huka Falls, are priced from $689pp, twin-share — daily breakfasts included. Travel from April 20-May 30. Book by February 22. The Flexible Free policy applies, allowing changes and cancellations up to seven days prior to travel.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/ taupo/hilton-lake-taupo-scenic-flight-15160514

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Indulge in superb food and wine while taking in the spectacular mountain views of Queenstown, staying for three nights at Holiday Inn Express and Suites Queenstown — one of the region's newest hotels. Priced from $299pp, twinshare, this package includesatour of Gibbston Valley Winery or an hour's luxurious soak in the Outdoor Onsen Hot Pools, overlooking the Shotover River Canyon. Your accommodation is in a Standard Room with breakfasts, a welcome drink and a late 1pm checkout. Book by February 25. Stay by April 14 or April 19-May 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/queenstownescape

WAIHEKE VALENTINE

Stay Waiheke is celebrating the day of romance with a Be My Valentine four-night stay at any one of the island's participating properties — and you'll only pay for three nights. February 11-15.

Details: The choice of properties is detailed on staywaiheke.com. Use the code #bemyvalentine when booking.

ON YOUR BIKE

Climb on an E-bike for a three-hour tour of Blenheim's vineyards — part of a three-night accommodation package at the four-star Scenic Hotel Marlborough. Priced from $375pp, twin share, you'll stay in a Superior Room. The Flexible Free policy applies, allowing changes and cancellations up to seven days prior to travel. Book by February 13. Travel March 28-April 5, or April 9-14 or April 24-May 5.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/ product/15464142 9.govt.nz

CAPITAL IDEA

Take a family holiday in the Capital, with a three-night stay in a two-bedroom apartment at Mercure Wellington Central City, in March or May and the first half of June and pay $1199. This family rate includes a Weta Caber Workshop tour and a Miniature Effects tour. Book by February 22. Travel between March 2 and 31 or between May 2 and June 15. The apartment has full kitchen facilities, plus free Wi-Fi. The family rate is based on two adults and two children (6- 18).

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/wellington/familywellington-weta-workshop-experience-15073925

Check traffic light settings, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz