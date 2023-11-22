Certain locations have been more popular than others post-pandemic.

If, after scrolling through social media, it seems like everyone went to the same few destinations, that hunch may be correct.

After the worst year on record for the tourism industry globally, travel is back but, as was the case pre-pandemic, some countries are receiving more than their fair share of international visitors.

Here are 10 of the most visited countries in 2023, according to data from World Travel Market’s Global Travel Report 2023 and other national tourism bodies.

For context, New Zealand had about 1.41 million international visitors in 2022 and has already had 2.17 million visitors this year.

France

In 2022, France welcomed an impressive 79.4 million visitors in 2022, and this year has already hit 72.4 million, making it not only the most visited country in Europe, but the world.

Saint Benezet bridge in Avignon, a medieval papal city on the Rhone River in Provence, France. Photo / 123F

Spain

Right behind is Spain, which has often wrestled with France for the top spot. In 2022, Spain had 71.6 million international inbound visitors and this year it has just passed 70 million.





Türkiye

A surprising addition is Türkiye, which has seen monumental visitor growth compared. In 2022, 50.5 million people visited and currently, the country has had 45.5 million visitors this year.

United States

Visitor numbers are likely to be lower in 2023 than 2022 for the US according to WTM data, dropping from 50.9 million to 41.8 million in 2023. However, it remains one of the most visited countries in the world.

An aerial view of the Bay Bridge in the US city of San Francisco, California.

United Kingdom

Meanwhile, the UK also remains a firm favourite, welcoming 31.2 million in 2020, with a forecast of 37.5 million by the end of 2023.





Greece

Despite deadly wildfires that ripped across much of the country in July and August, the beloved Mediterranean spot has held steady with 27.8 million visitors last year and 27.5 million this year. This is no doubt thanks to its reputation as an idyllic summer holiday spot.

Thailand

In 2019, Thailand’s capital Bangkok reportedly beat Paris and London for the title of most visited city, with 22.78 million visitors. Yet the country was hit hard during the pandemic and Thailand had just 11.2 million visitors in 2022. Fortunately, this has shot back up and the Southeast Asian country has seen 27.5 million visitors pass through this year.





The main beach of Phi Phi Leh Island, near Phuket in Thailand. Photo / Unsplash

Italy

Some say 2022 was the year of Europe for many travellers, and Italy benefited, with 49.8 million visitors passing through. While numbers have tumbled to 25.9 million this year, it still remains one of the more popular spots in Europe and globally.





Japan

The Land of the Rising Sun gained a reputation during the pandemic for strict rules and impenetrable borders, which only opened in October last year. So, while it only saw 3.8 million visitors in 2022, people were clearly eager to return and the country had 20.7 million visitors this year.

Germany

Much like Italy, Germany also experienced a marked drop in visitor numbers from 2022 to 2023, falling from 28.5 million to 19.8 million. However, forecasts suggest the flow will rise again and the tourist industry will recover over the coming years.

Berlin in Germany is a popular city for tourists to visit. Photo / LordRunar

Austria

Austria also had a successful 2022 and boasted 26.2 million visitors, attracted to to cities like Vienna and Salzburg. This number did drop in 2023, down to 16.5 million visitors.