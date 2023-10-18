A European Capital tour de force - calling all stops, London, Amsterdam and Paris.

EUROPE IN CAPITALS

They’re the must-see cities on any traveller’s destination-goals list – London, Paris, Amsterdam – and all three are covered on an eight-night package, priced from $3269pp, twin-share. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. This itinerary gives you three nights in London, three nights in Paris, then a two-night stay in Amsterdam. Daily breakfasts are included in all hotels, and there are transfers and tours arranged for you, too. Book by November 10. Begin your eight-night holiday on February 7, 14, 21 or 28 next year.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/london

See Singapore in three nights and five stars, with a luxury weekend city break.

SINGAPORE’S HIDDEN GREEN MOUNTAIN

A three-night stay in a five-star hotel in the heart of Singapore is surely the ultimate long weekend escape. Return airfares from Auckland and accommodation at The Fairmont Singapore is priced for two people, starting at $5399 for you both. Daily breakfasts are included, and you’ll be taken on a Mount Faber Trail and Green Tea Private Tour, complete with a delightful morning tea. Book by November 30. Travel between January 31 and February 15 or between March 16 and April 1.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz

Sail to Green Island and the Outer Great Barrier Reef in Queensland.

QUEENSLAND BEYOND THE BARRIER

A room upgrade is guaranteed when you book a seven-night accommodation and return flights package for a Rydges Esplanade Resort Cairns holiday. Daily breakfasts, late check-out, Wi-Fi and free parking for your rental car are all included. Priced from $1990pp for travel from Auckland, you’ll also receive a full day’s Outer Great Barrier Reef cruise, a Green Island Discovery tour, a My Queensland Experience Pass and several dining bonuses. Book by October 31. Travel dates are available from now until May 31 next year.

Contact: My Queensland, 0800 654 180 or myqueensland.co.nz/package/rydges-esplanade-cairns-7-nights-mountain-view-room-flights/

Soak up ancient culture in Australia's Top End.

CULTURAL TRIP TO THE TOP END

A Top End Escape to Australia’s Northern Territory, priced from $1219pp, includes six days’ car hire. You’ll be based for two nights at Mercure Kakadu Crocodile Hotel and then spend two nights at Nitmiluk Cabins, Katherine. An Aboriginal cultural Nit Nit Dreaming two-gorge cultural tour and a two-gorge cruise are bound to intrigue and delight you, before your final night at Litchfield Outback Resort. Travel between this December 1 and February 29. Book by November 30.

Contact: helloworld, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz/deal/21151/northern-territory-top-end-escape

Not on the high street: See Melbourne's famous arcades and secret laneways.

MELBOURNE: ARCADES AND LANEWAYS

Spending three nights at the five-star QT Melbourne enjoy a Melbourne Lanes & Arcades Tour. Stroll through Melbourne’s famous arcades and secret laneways, discover the beautiful chocolatiers and patissiers hidden down the back streets of Melbourne and sample sweet treats along the way. Includes daily breakfast. From $959pp, when booked before Nov 6, 2023, for travel between Feb 1-15, Feb 19-Mar 20, 2024. Airfares are additional. Subject to availability and change without notice.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

The iconic Bernina Express railway in Switzerland. DEALS 17 OCT

OH BERNINA, HERE WE GO AGAIN!

Travel through picturesque Switzerland aboard a whole stable of alpine railway trains that will take you from bustling cosmopolitan cities to charming Swiss villages and resort towns. Priced from $3999pp, twin-share, 11 nights’ accommodation with daily breakfasts are included, along with a Guest Card in most cities, giving you discounts and local transport options. Your rail tickets for this 12-day trip are for First and Second Class on scenic train journeys such as the Golden Pass Express, Gotthard Panorama, Glacier Express and Bernina Express. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Inspiring Vacations, 0800 475 025 or inspiringvacations.com/nz/switzerland-tours/tour-package/12-day-grand-train-tour-of-switzerland/34749