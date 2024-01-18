Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

How to avoid the crowds in Venice: A simple trick that no one knows about

By Dianne Bortoletto
8 mins to read
Venice offers an alternative experience to the traditional gondola ride: learning how to row a Venetian boat, providing a unique perspective of the city. Photo / 123rf

Venice offers an alternative experience to the traditional gondola ride: learning how to row a Venetian boat, providing a unique perspective of the city. Photo / 123rf

There’s a better way to see Venice than pounding the tourist-heavy pavements, and it involves a lesson in becoming a gondolier, writes Dianne Bortoletto

Forget sitting in an expensive gondola as a bored-looking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel