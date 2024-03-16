Slovenia is one of Europe’s smallest and greenest countries. Photo / Getty Images

With a legacy of off-the-beaten track advice and travel expertise, Lonely Planet is a trusted source of knowledge. And, naturally, the people behind it have a world of insight and experiences too. Lonely Planet’s Chris Zeiher — who has what many may call a dream job as LP’s Global Sales and Marketing Manager — has travelled the globe, and reveals he has a particular fondness for Slovenia. Here are his tips tells for where to go, what to do and how to travel like an expert.

I’ve been referred to as “part of the Lonely Planet furniture” (I see myself as a beautifully upholstered couch) having recently clicked over 18 years with the business. I find this especially funny as when I first joined Lonely Planet’s marketing team I thought “I reckon I’ve got two or three years in this business”. How wrong was I! Currently, I head up the global sales and marketing team for the print publishing division and work as brand spokesperson. That consists of managing teams based in Ireland, the UK, the US, Australia and New Zealand. Oh, and when I have time, I do dabble in a bit of content writing and travel of course.

Slovenia is one of Europe’s smallest and greenest countries. Sandwiched between Italy, Croatia, Austria and Hungary, the capital Ljubljana is easily accessible via train. And it’s the perfect place to explore the entire country from, as day-tripping can be done via an extensive bus network or by local trains. So, nothing ever feels too far away in Slovenia but, a mere 15 minutes outside of Ljubljana, and you’ll find rolling green hills, wine regions, gorgeous medieval hamlets and stunning vista after stunning vista. And all without the crazy price tag of other popular European destinations.

Lonely Planet describes Slovenia as “an earthly paradise” with an abundance of things to do and see. So, my best advice is, don’t skimp on time. This country may be compact but once you get a taste you’ll keep wanting to explore.

I really don’t know why Ljubljana is not as popular as big-hitter European capitals such as Prague, Budapest or Vienna.

Ljubljana’s old city rivals the aforementioned cities and it’s positioned underneath an impressive 11th-century castle atop Castle Hill. The old town, which is a jumble of cobblestone squares and gorgeous medieval buildings, rings Castle Hill so it seems to be hiding under the castle’s skirt.

The squares themselves play host to growers’ markets — the flower stalls are a highlight — and are home to an eclectic mix of cafes, restaurants and bars. It’s such an easy city to explore on foot and you’ll have space to move as there’s little to no tourism jam.

Slovenia is known as an “old world” wine-growing country with its origins dating back 2400 years when, it’s believed, the Celts established vineyards. With three major wine-growing areas, the varieties are influenced by the Alps to the north and the Mediterranean Sea to the south. Make sure you sample the Teran, a rich red wine varietal synonymous with the Istrian peninsula.

What are some must-do activities when visiting Slovenia?

Explore Ljubljana’s old town on foot: Whether it’s getting a selfie with the dragon statues on Dragon Bridge, exploring the open kitchen at the Central Market square or watching the locals at Petkovšek Embankment, there’s so much to be savoured here.

Take a selfie with the dragon statues on Dragon Bridge. Photo / ShutterStock

Plan a day trip to Lake Bled: This is Slovenia’s BIG tourist drawcard and, in my opinion, one of the most picturesque spots in Europe. Once in Bled, jump on one of the many passenger boats to Bled Island and be sure to ring the church’s “Wishing Bell”, as legend has it, that those who ring the bell will have their wish come true. Don’t miss a jaunt through Bled Castle before taking in the views of the lake and the island (the shots will blow up your Instagram feed).

Lake Bled is Slovenia’s big tourist drawcard and one of the most picturesque spots in Europe. Photo / Supplied

Take the “cave train” when visiting Postojna Cave: One of Europe’s most popular caves, there’s something super cool about boarding the world’s first “cave train” to help explore the 24km long cave system. And then there’s Predjama Castle, the world’s largest cave castle, which is built within a cave mouth that has to be seen to be believed.

Predjama Castle is the world’s largest cave castle, built within a cave mouth that has to be seen to be believed. Photo / ShutterStock

Where should you stay in Slovenia?

Best “Splash Out” accommodation: You’re in Slovenia so it’d be a crime not to go full medieval and live your fairytale fantasy at the Grad Otočec, a castle hotel situated on an islet in the middle of the Krka river. This five-star experience is equal parts Gothic and romantic. Drink it all in with a glass of local Slovenian wine from the hotel’s extensive cellar.

Best Budget accommodation: How about bunking down in a hostel that used to be a prison? Celica Hostel’s rooms are individual pieces of art, and it’s a colourful and interesting place to sleep and stay. This is truly a unique place to rest your head.

Top tips

Spend money locally — particularly with family-owned restaurants, accommodation providers or other businesses. Travel dollars are really important for local communities as this spend goes toward not only employing locals but is reinvested into local businesses to ensure they are sustained. So, doing your research about where you choose to spend is vitally important as these traveller dollars can positively impact local communities.

For any travel to Europe, always travel in the shoulder season. The months of April, May, September and October are traditionally known as “shoulder seasons” and present the best value for money while continuing to produce deliciously good weather. It’s best to avoid travelling to Europe in July and August as this is when the traditional summer school and work breaks occur for European residents.





For me, travel styles are always dictated by the end destination. So, whether it’s getting there via car, boat, train or plane, for me, part of the excitement is in the journey itself as there are so many adventures (or misadventures) to have on route.

I’m especially enamoured with road trips and the freedom they allow. That ability to change plans, take a left turn instead of a right, and uncover quirky, cute and unheralded places is so refreshing. I suppose that’s core to the Lonely Planet DNA… travelling the road less travelled and heading “off the beaten track”.

Lonely Planet was founded on a pioneering spirit — where travel essentially is a tool for greater personal development. Travel exposes individuals to all kinds of challenges and creates incredible problem-solving opportunities. Travel allows you to discover and connect with communities that are both similar and very different to your own. Travel can take you to the most wondrous of places and create moments that will stay with you forever.

This pioneering spirit is a fundamental part of our brand DNA and it permeates through all our content. We’re about connecting people to experiences that will help them grow, fill them with wonder, challenge them and ultimately create memories that will stay with them for a lifetime.

Travel publisher Lonely Planet was founded in Australia in 1973 — to date, they’ve printed over 150 million books — and the company is still a go-to travel resource.