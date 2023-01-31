The world's lesser-known spots to soak up the sun: Rugen, Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Whether it’s Sydney’s Bondi or Hawaii’s Waikiki, some sandy stretches always steal the limelight. But even in countries not necessarily famous for their golden shores, you can still find unique beaches well worth a day trip or a longer stay. Sara Bunny looks at some of the lesser-known spots to soak up the vitamin sea.

Fulong Beach, Taiwan

Just an hour from central Taipei, Fulong’s powdery golden sand is so popular it’s become a hotspot for pro sandcastle builders from around the world. Each year, the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Festival sees the beach come alive with giant dragons, ancient warriors and cartoon characters, carefully crafted along the shore. There’s also the clear, sheltered water, and plenty of cafe and bar options nearby for snacks between sunbathing sessions. It’s a top spot for day trippers from the capital, but if you feel like staying a night or two, treat yourself to a room at the Fullon Hotel Fulong. Perfectly poised just a stone’s throw from the beach, it has a fancy spa, indoor thermal spring pool and two high-end restaurants.

Just an hour from central Taipei, Fulong’s powdery golden sand is popular. Photo / Getty Images

Glass Beach, California, USA

Although Cali already has a famous shoreline, one particular beach is wildly different from the rest. In the northern reaches of the golden state, Glass Beach doesn’t have sand on its shores, but perfectly smooth chunks of glass left over from the area’s former days as a rubbish dump. As a remote spot overlooked by cliffs, the beach was thought to be the perfect out-of-the-way spot to biff everything from old cars to broken appliances, until local authorities made it illegal. In the decades that followed, nature took over and relentless waves and weather buffed the junk into the small rounded pieces that remain on the beach today. In the right light, the coast is known to glitter with gemstone-like glass colours.

Da Nang, Vietnam

A bustling seaside city with a huge arc of gently curving sand at the coastline, Da Nang boasts beach areas to suit a range of sunseekers, with plenty of space for everyone. Closest to the city centre, My Khe beach is ideal for people-watching, sandy strolls and water sports, with gear available to hire from the range of surf shops nearby. Non Nuoc has calm, clear waters, and Bac My An features a row of 5-star resorts with exclusive beach spaces for guests. If you fancy a break from the beach, Da Nang also does a good line in novelty bridges, ranging from wacky to spectacular. The Dragon Bridge takes the shape of its namesake and spouts water from its mouth, while the Golden Bridge is an impressive 150m-long walkway, featuring two giant hand sculptures designed to look like they are holding the path above the surrounding hill.

Da Nang boasts a bustling seaside city with a huge arc of gently curving sand. Photo / 123rf

Blavand Beach, Denmark

Sitting pretty at Denmark’s westernmost tip, Blavand is known for its wide, sandy shores and huge lighthouse perched high on the dunes. While the country’s North Sea beaches are often wild and windy, Blavand bucks the trend with its shallow, sheltered waters, making it the perfect spot for kids to enjoy a paddle. Alongside the rolling dunes and unspoilt nature, Blavand is also home to more than 200 concrete bunkers built during WWII. Once you’ve had your fill of the beach, head down the underground tunnel to the bunker museum, which details the fascinating military history of the area.

Parnu, Estonia

Although this resort town is popular with Scandinavian and German tourists, it’s not often on Antipodean travellers’ radars. The seaside gem is everything you could want in a beach break, with a strip of golden sand, a bustling lineup of casual bars on the promenade, ice cream vendors and playgrounds for the kids, surf shops for the sporty types and rows of rentable sunloungers for a comfy day by the water. Away from the beach, the charming town boasts boutique shops and cafes, historic mud baths, and an adventure park with obstacle courses if all that lazing in the sun starts to get boring.

Parnu resort town in Estonia is a seaside gem. Photo / Getty Images

Praia da Joatinga, Brazil

With no shortage of coastline, Brazil’s beaches are already legendary, but Praia da Joatinga remains a more under-the-radar spot beloved by sun worshippers. A 1.5-hour bus ride from central Rio, it’s enveloped by rocky cliffs with postcard-perfect views galore. The beach itself is compact by Brazilian standards and there’s no handy lineup of ice cream and coffee carts, but with its sparkling blue-green water and powdery sand, its good looks more than make up for it. Access is off-putting for some – it’s down a hilly path - but that helps to regulate the crowds.

Rugen, Germany

Among the beer festivals and bratwurst, Germany often doesn’t get the recognition it deserves for its bountiful northern beaches. But with shorelines on the North Sea and the Baltic boasting powdery soft sand, sunseekers are spoilt for choice. One of the most popular is Binz Beach on the island of Rugen, the largest of Germany’s Baltic Sea outposts. Here you’ll find about 5km of pristine coast, safe (albeit chilly) azure waters with lifeguards on patrol, and elegant classical resort buildings along the shore. With a range of zones including pet-friendly and nudist areas, beachgoers of all stripes are catered for here. Also worth a mention are the car-free islands of Hiddensee and Langeoog, for white sand and top-notch seaside relaxing.

Elegant classical resort buildings frame the shoreline at Binz Beach. Photo / 123rf



