Viking Star in Iceland. Photo / Tiana Templeman

Iceland is packed with dramatic landscapes that are ideal to explore by sea as the best and most famous destinations and attractions are close to the coast. Here are seven tips to help you choose the right ship and excursions, pack smart and make the most of your Iceland cruise.

How to choose your ideal itinerary

When it comes to cruising in Iceland, there are two main itinerary choices: a circumnavigation cruise ranging from seven to 10 days, or an itinerary that includes a few ports in Iceland on its way to or from another country, like Norway or Ireland. Your choice comes down to how long you want to cruise for, when you’re free to travel and where you would most like to go.

As I discovered on my seven-night “Iceland’s Natural Beauty” round-trip cruise from Reykjavik, option one is your best bet if you want to truly experience Iceland. These itineraries venture beyond Iceland’s “greatest hits” and include ports like Heimaey, one of the world’s best places to see puffins.

Strolling through the geothermal wonders at Námaskard. Photo / Trevor Templeman

Stay a few days pre-cruise

Consider arriving in Reykjavik a day or two before your cruise so you can soak in the thermal waters of the Sky Lagoon or take a Golden Circle day tour to Thingvellir National Park, the mighty Gullfoss Waterfall, and watch the Strokkur geyser spurt water 10 metres into the air.

Some cruises start with an overnight stay in Reykjavík so you can do tours without paying for a hotel, a clever way to save money and make the most of your cruise before your ship even leaves port. We flew in the evening before boarding day and did a day tour with an affordable local operator who dropped us out at the port on the way back into town.

Choosing the right cruise line

Not every cruise line will go exactly where you want and stay long enough for you to explore everything you would like to, so study the different itineraries carefully. Lines like Viking Ocean and Iceland ProCruises offer the most choice with weekly circumnavigation sailings during Iceland’s cruise season which typically runs from June to August.

And remember, bigger is definitely not better as larger vessels can usually only dock at Akureyri, Reykjavik and Isafjord. A smaller ship can tie up in Iceland’s smaller ports which helps you get to where you want to go as quickly as possible and puts you right in the heart of the action.

The writer at Godafoss Waterfall. Photo / Trevor Templeman

Get value for money

Iceland can be an expensive country to visit so getting the best value for money is essential. Visiting in summer on a cruise when the days are long helps you make the most of your time, as does looking at what you can do on the cheap like buying a Reykjavík City Card to cover the cost of things like museum entry and public transport in the capital.

Lines that include some excursions can save you plenty, even if the cruise fare may seem expensive at first glance, as tours tend to be expensive whether you book through the ship or independently.

Mix it up on shore

Iceland is famous for its scenery, but even if you love waterfalls, you’ll probably tire of them if you book tours to see them at every port. It’s better to add some variety to your touring plans. For example, you could visit the famous Gullfoss waterfall one day on a Golden Circle tour, then ride an ATV along a black sand beach or join a walking tour at the next port. Mixing it up helps to avoid “port fatigue” and makes Iceland shore days more enjoyable.

Book excursions in advance

Iceland’s ports tend to be small with a limited number of tour operators so popular excursions regularly sell out, especially if there are several ships in port. Book your tours early and don’t leave things to chance or you could miss out. Independent tours tend to be cheaper, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be back in time for sailaway.

When a ship’s excursion is running late, the captain waits for it to arrive before departing. In general, if you’re doing a short tour that doesn’t venture far from the pier it’s fine to go it alone, but longer trips that involve a lot of driving or multiple activities are best handled by the ship.

Exploring downtown Reykjavik. Photo / Trevor Templeman

Plan your wardrobe

Iceland’s weather can be unpredictable, with sunny skies replaced by clouds and driving rain in an instant, so your wardrobe needs to be flexible and compact for better travelling. The best idea is to pack clothes you can layer, plus a hat, beanie and gloves, and a rain jacket for outdoor adventures. Even the sturdiest umbrella isn’t going to cut it on a windy Iceland day.

A ship with a self-service laundry is a bonus as this can significantly cut down your packing and be used to dry out wet clothes in a flash. Add a few dressy outfits for evenings on the ship and you’ll be all set for your Iceland adventure.

Checklist

ICELAND

GETTING THERE

The most direct route for Kiwis to Reykjavik is via Chicago with Air New Zealand and United Airlines, or via New York, with Qantas and Delta. Talk to your travel for more information.

DETAILS

Viking Ocean Cruises offers a number of itineraries visiting Iceland, ranging from 8 to 36 days. See vikingcruises.com.au