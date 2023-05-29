Paris, the beautiful Eiffel Tower.

Opinion

What is a Francophile, and would you like to live like one?

A Francophile is a person who has a strong affinity towards any or all of the French language, French history, French culture and/or French people. That affinity may include France itself or its history, language, cuisine or literature.

What is it about France?

If you asked me what I love about France, I could write a book. It is not only the food which includes all that beautiful cheese, wine and bread but the markets, the chic style of the French women, the buildings, cobbled streets ... but I think it is the laid-back lifestyle that really appeals to me, the two-hour lunch breaks and the work-life ratio!

Paris

My first experience was in Paris, and I have to say, it wasn’t quite how I expected it to be. I was a young traveller and no one told me you don’t sit down at a table with your coffee without paying extra! Oh la la, did I get told off!

I never found the people very friendly, and I thought the streets were drab. Years later when I visited a had a whole different view of Paris. It was bustling, alive, exciting and I found a man selling crepes that I visited every day. I loved the shops and the cafes and had my portrait painted at Montmartre.

I found the dawn of each new day invigorating and the pink sky just at dusk simply breathtaking and there is something special about passing the Eiffel Tower at night, all lit up, with the snow coming down.

Plan your journey to coincide with the daily fresh markets held in villages alongside the river. Photo / Richard Holmes

The addiction of the language

The language seems to engulf you and you find yourself going to French movies just to hear the language.

I have spent hours drooling over beautiful French magazines, drawn to the beautiful potager gardens and blue shutters on the stone houses, built to keep the warmth in winter and the heat out in summer.

The sunflowers seem to thrive as do the rows and rows of lavender. The sound of the chatter at the markets, was like music to my ears.

The houses and homes

Yes, you will find some minimalistic homes filled with object de art in some Paris homes, but overall, homes in France are relaxed and welcoming. With beautiful old leather chairs, a family kitchen that is the heart of the home and an outside area to relax with friends and have a glass of local wine and enjoy good food.

You will find potted red geraniums, herbs growing, maybe an apple tree and even in the cities there will be pots of colour adorning the footpath or balconies.

Brocante

I love how the French enjoy their recycled homewares, from old linen and books to copper pots and decorative crockery. It all tells a story of another life as does some of the beautiful worn wooden furniture.

Crystal vases are often found at brocante markets and brought home to be filled with gorgeous voluptuous roses and set alongside a stunning candlestick adorned with a homemade candle.

Cooking

Meals are cooked with seasonal produce found at the vegetable markets and as kitchens are quite small, the markets are frequented often.

The patisserie shops are like a painting, with colourful macarons and plump fluffy croissants. Lunch at a small café or restaurant is a glorious adventure and the coffee, rich and creamy.

And then there are the dogs

There are dogs of every description, poking out of handbags, smiling at you from backpacks, tucked inside a warm coat or teetering along with their studded crystal collars. The French love their dogs.

And then there is . . .

The art scene, the museums, art galleries. music, the churches, cafes, the house where Van Gogh lived with his brother, the studio that Picasso frequented, statues, vineyards, the countryside, the traffic, the cars, . . .. the list just goes on and on.

Maybe come retirement . . . it would be a great time to have a change of scenery and finally finish that book!