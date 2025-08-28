Advertisement
Australia-Iran scandal puts New Zealand in another tough spot; who was Helen Clark’s ‘victim’? – Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
Former PM Helen Clark makes an intimidating appearance in Grant Robertson's new memoir. Photo / Paul Taylor

Welcome to Inside Politics. New Zealand now faces a second important foreign policy decision in the wake of a that has resulted in it severing relations with Iran.

