Government banks $151m by ending ‘double-dipping’, wiping $100 a week for thousands of struggling households

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and Act leader David Seymour talk to Ryan Bridge on the cost of living, homelessness and Waikato University medical school savings.

The Government is being warned that clawing back $100 a week in subsidies for thousands of struggling households could further increase homelessness.

The risk falls disproportionately on groups overrepresented in receiving those housing subsidies, including Māori, Pasifika, older and younger people and the disabled, according to officials at the Ministry

