Australia expels Iran ambassador over anti-Semitic attacks

Australia’s Government says it is expelling Iran’s ambassador, accusing the country of being behind anti-Semitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney.

It is the first time Australia has expelled an ambassador since World War II.

Intelligence services reached a “deeply disturbing conclusion” that Iran directed at least two anti-Semitic attacks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Tehran was behind a fire attack on a kosher cafe, the Lewis Continental Cafe, in Sydney’s Bondi suburb in October 2024, the Prime Minister told a news conference.

It also directed an arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024, Albanese said, citing the intelligence findings.