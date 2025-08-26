Advertisement
Australia expels Iran ambassador over anti-Semitic attacks

AFP
2 mins to read

The Prime Minister said Iran was likely behind other anti-semitic attacks carried out in Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Australia’s Government says it is expelling Iran’s ambassador, accusing the country of being behind anti-Semitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney.

It is the first time Australia has expelled an ambassador since World War II.

Intelligence services reached a “deeply disturbing conclusion” that Iran directed at least two anti-Semitic attacks,

