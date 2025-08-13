“I think Netanyahu has gone way too far. I think he has lost the plot. What we are seeing overnight, the attack on Gaza City, is utterly, utterly unacceptable,” he said.

Luxon said the Israeli Prime Minister is “not listening to the international community”.

He said he had been “consistent” in his language and said the current military actions was “driving more human catastrophe across Gaza”.

New Zealand had limited trade to Israel and connection there, but “we have stood up for values”.

Luxon reiterated that any attempt by Israel at annexation would likely breach international law.

When he was pressed on the gravity of saying another leader had lost the plot, Luxon said: “I am telling you what my personal view is.”

“As a human being, looking at the situation, that is how I feel about it.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was extremely critical of Netanyahu. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour said it was up to the ICJ to decide about claims of genocide.

“They have said it may be likely, but they haven’t said that it is. Unless Chris Hipkins knows something more than the ICJ, I am not sure,” he said.

He questioned what you actually do about that. Seymour emphasised the Government was wanting to make a “sane, sober” decision on the question of Palestinian statehood “in full knowledge of the facts”.

Labour’s Hipkins said “we have an obligation to prevent genocide, and I don’t think you can do that if you don’t name an unfolding genocide”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this week said Netanyahu was “in denial”.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu. He, again, reiterated to me what he has said publicly as well – which is to be in denial about the consequences that are occurring for innocent people," he told the ABC.

According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu on Sunday rejected allegations of a genocide, saying if Israel had wanted to commit genocide, “it would have taken exactly one afternoon”.

Over the weekend, following a meeting between Luxon and Albanese, the Prime Ministers said there was a “catastrophic humanitarian situation” happening in Gaza.

“Any attempt by Israel to escalate hostilities, including by taking control of Gaza City, would be wrong, risk violating international law and exacerbate the human catastrophe already unfolding inside the Gaza Strip. We urge the Israeli Government to reconsider before it is too late.”

On Monday, the Government announced it would formally weigh up New Zealand’s position on the recognition of Palestine over the next month.

A statement issued by several countries’ Foreign Ministers over the weekend, including New Zealand’s Winston Peters, rejected Israel’s decision to launch a fresh military operation in Gaza.

“It will aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of the hostages and further risk the mass displacement of civilians. The plans that the Government of Israel has announced risk violating international humanitarian law. Any attempts at annexation or of settlement extension violate international law.”

It said the countries were “united in our commitment to the implementation of a negotiated two-state solution as the only way to guarantee that both Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity”.

“A political resolution based on a negotiated two-state solution requires the total demilitarisation of Hamas and its complete exclusion from any form of governance in the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian Authority must have a central role.”

Netanyahu told reporters on Monday that any decision by foreign leaders to recognise Palestine was ”rewarding terror”, according to reports.

“It defies imagination or understanding how intelligent people around the world, including seasoned diplomats, government leaders, and respected journalists, fall for this absurdity.”

He also said Israel’s goal was not to occupy Gaza, but instead to “free it from Hamas terrorists”.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.