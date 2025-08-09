Advertisement
Christopher Luxon welcomes Anthony Albanese in Queenstown; Trump tariffs and Gaza war on agenda

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Israel ramps up efforts in Gaza, Trump and Putin to meet next week about Ukraine. Australian PM Albanese arrives in NZ to talk with PM Luxon.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is today hosting his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Queenstown, with the war in Gaza and Donald Trump’s damaging tariffs among issues to be discussed.

Albanese and his entourage were welcomed at the Taramea retreat this afternoon, with both Albanese and Luxon talking about New Zealand

