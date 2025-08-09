Christopher Luxon welcomes Anthony Albanese in Queenstown; Trump tariffs and Gaza war on agenda

This has been criticised – including by former Prime Minister Helen Clark - as a radical change in New Zealand’s foreign policy towards the US at the risk of upsetting trade relations with China. Luxon has said there has been no such change to New Zealand’s independent foreign policy.

The annual transtasman talks follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement yesterday that Israel plans to take full control of Gaza.

They also follow the dispatching of Trade Minister Todd McClay to Washington in an attempt to lower the 15% tariffs the US imposed on New Zealand last week, higher than the 10% Australia faces.

US President Donald Trump has hit New Zealand with a 15% tariff on exports to the US.

The two issues are related, with the US President using his tariff war as negotiating leverage; Trump posted to social media that Canada’s upcoming recognition of Palestinian statehood would “make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them”.

Other countries, including Japan, have received more lenient tariff rates after promises to invest billions of dollars in the US.

At the moment, Palestine is officially recognised by 147 of the United Nations’ 193 member countries, with Canada, France and Britain also announcing plans to do so.

New Zealand and Australia’s respective positions are the same – that recognising a Palestinian state is a matter of when, not if. Foreign Minister Winston Peters has said progress needs to be made before that can happen, on issues including representative governance, commitments to non-violence, regional support and security guarantees for Israel.

Australia has recently suggested it may be willing to make the recognition sooner rather than later, Foreign Minister Penny Wong recently warning of a risk “there will be no Palestine left to recognise”.

Earlier today, the Foreign Ministers of New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement strongly rejecting the Israeli decision to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza.

Today is Luxon’s and Albanese’s fourth face-to-face meeting as Prime Ministers, though they knew each other previously when Luxon was head of Air New Zealand.

When they met in Canberra a year ago, the issue of 501 deportees loomed large, but Albanese said there would be no change to the controversial policy. The Australian Government’s direction to deport to New Zealand criminals who were born in New Zealand but have very little connection to the country has been a thorn in the side of the New Zealand/Australia relationship for years.

Luxon and Albanese also signed a new defence deal, which means “malicious cyber attacks” could be considered “an armed attack” under the Anzus Treaty between the countries.

New Zealand also received a strong indication it may soon be welcomed into the Australian, US, and UK defence pact known as Aukus – especially the second pillar relating to the sharing of military intelligence.

The talks are taking place against a backdrop of a net migration loss of 30,000 people departing New Zealand for Australia in the year ended December 2024.

This comprised 17,300 migrant arrivals from Australia to New Zealand and 47,300 migrant departures from New Zealand to Australia.

