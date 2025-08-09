Christopher Luxon welcomes Anthony Albanese in Queenstown; Trump tariffs and Gaza war on agenda

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is today hosting his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Queenstown, with the war in Gaza and Donald Trump’s damaging tariffs among issues to be discussed.
Albanese and his entourage were welcomed at the Taramea retreat this afternoon, with both Albanese and Luxon talking about New Zealandand Australia standing side by side in an “uncertain and fractious” world.
Speaking on Thursday about the upcoming meeting, Luxon said New Zealand had “no closer friend” than Australia, our only ally in a “world of incredible uncertainty”, and that the relationship was in “great shape”.
He noted broadly what would be on the agenda, including economic challenges, security and defence, and regional and global issues.
New Zealand has increasingly moved to make the defence forces of the two countries interoperable, while Luxon has talked about his openness to joining Pillar 2 of Aukus, and the New Zealand Defence Force being a “force multiplier for Australia and the US and other partners”.
This has been criticised – including by former Prime Minister Helen Clark - as a radical change in New Zealand’s foreign policy towards the US at the risk of upsetting trade relations with China. Luxon has said there has been no such change to New Zealand’s independent foreign policy.
The two issues are related, with the US President using his tariff war as negotiating leverage; Trump posted to social media that Canada’s upcoming recognition of Palestinian statehood would “make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them”.
Other countries, including Japan, have received more lenient tariff rates after promises to invest billions of dollars in the US.
At the moment, Palestine is officially recognised by 147 of the United Nations’ 193 member countries, with Canada, France and Britain also announcing plans to do so.
New Zealand and Australia’s respective positions are the same – that recognising a Palestinian state is a matter of when, not if. Foreign Minister Winston Peters has said progress needs to be made before that can happen, on issues including representative governance, commitments to non-violence, regional support and security guarantees for Israel.
Australia has recently suggested it may be willing to make the recognition sooner rather than later, Foreign Minister Penny Wong recently warning of a risk “there will be no Palestine left to recognise”.
Earlier today, the Foreign Ministers of New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement strongly rejecting the Israeli decision to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza.
Today is Luxon’s and Albanese’s fourth face-to-face meeting as Prime Ministers, though they knew each other previously when Luxon was head of Air New Zealand.
When they met in Canberra a year ago, the issue of 501 deportees loomed large, but Albanese said there would be no change to the controversial policy. The Australian Government’s direction to deport to New Zealand criminals who were born in New Zealand but have very little connection to the country has been a thorn in the side of the New Zealand/Australia relationship for years.
Luxon and Albanese also signed a new defence deal, which means “malicious cyber attacks” could be considered “an armed attack” under the Anzus Treaty between the countries.
New Zealand also received a strong indication it may soon be welcomed into the Australian, US, and UK defence pact known as Aukus – especially the second pillar relating to the sharing of military intelligence.